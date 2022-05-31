Croatian winger Perisic close to joining Spurs on a free transfer after leaving Inter Milan

IVAN PERISIC LOOKS set for a move to Tottenham Hotspur on a free transfer.

The 33-year-old has been one of the key players for Inter this season and his extra-time double won them the Italian Cup against their bitter rivals Juventus.

On Monday, Inter confirmed the departure of the Croatian international, who is out of contract, while expressing “hope” that they may recruit Paulo Dybala, who has been released by Juventus.

Perisic has been strongly linked with a move to Spurs, where he would reunite with former Inter manager Antonio Conte, and reports claim he has undergone a medical ahead of joining the north Londoners.

“It’s a regret, but he wanted experience in the Premier League,” said Inter’s CEO Giuseppe Marotta.

We were not in a position to be able to present him with a better offer.”

Perisic, who scored eight goals and made six assists this season, was reportedly demanding €6 million a season.

Inter are keen, however, to attract the 28-year-old Argentine playmaker Dybala.

Paulo Dybala is wanted by Inter. Source: Lisa Guglielmi

“Clearly, the hope is that he can play with us,” said Marotta who admitted, with a smile, that he did not yet know where the “Joya” (the “Jewel” in Spanish) will play next season.

Nor did Marotta rule out a possible return to Inter for Romelu Lukaku. The Belgian striker left for Chelsea last summer for nearly €115m but is unhappy with his situation at Stamford Bridge.

The transfer market does not officially open until 1 July in Italy.

– © AFP 2022

