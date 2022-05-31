Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 13°C Tuesday 31 May 2022
Advertisement

Croatian winger Perisic close to joining Spurs on a free transfer after leaving Inter Milan

The 33-year-old is set to be reunited with former manager Antonio Conte in north London.

By AFP Tuesday 31 May 2022, 12:05 PM
1 hour ago 1,061 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5778923
Ivan Perisic.
Image: Imago/PA Images
Ivan Perisic.
Ivan Perisic.
Image: Imago/PA Images

IVAN PERISIC LOOKS set for a move to Tottenham Hotspur on a free transfer. 

The 33-year-old has been one of the key players for Inter this season and his extra-time double won them the Italian Cup against their bitter rivals Juventus.

On Monday, Inter confirmed the departure of the Croatian international, who is out of contract, while expressing “hope” that they may recruit Paulo Dybala, who has been released by Juventus.

Perisic has been strongly linked with a move to Spurs, where he would reunite with former Inter manager Antonio Conte, and reports claim he has undergone a medical ahead of joining the north Londoners. 

“It’s a regret, but he wanted experience in the Premier League,” said Inter’s CEO Giuseppe Marotta.

We were not in a position to be able to present him with a better offer.”

Perisic, who scored eight goals and made six assists this season, was reportedly demanding €6 million a season.

Inter are keen, however, to attract the 28-year-old Argentine playmaker Dybala.

italian-soccer-serie-a-match-acf-fiorentina-vs-juventus-fc-florence-italy Paulo Dybala is wanted by Inter. Source: Lisa Guglielmi

“Clearly, the hope is that he can play with us,” said Marotta who admitted, with a smile, that he did not yet know where the “Joya” (the “Jewel” in Spanish) will play next season.

Nor did Marotta rule out a possible return to Inter for Romelu Lukaku. The Belgian striker left for Chelsea last summer for nearly €115m but is unhappy with his situation at Stamford Bridge.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

The transfer market does not officially open until 1 July in Italy.

– © AFP 2022

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie