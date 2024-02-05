Izzy Atkinson 'buzzing' after scoring first goal for Crystal Palace

IZZY ATKINSON SAYS she is “buzzing” after scoring her first goal for her new club, Crystal Palace.

The Republic of Ireland international bagged the opener in Palace’s crucial 2-1 win over Southampton yesterday.

Atkinson slotted home in 22nd minute of the Championship showdown after a trademark burst down the left.

“Buzzing to get my first goal yesterday! Topped off with a win,” the Dubliner, who joined from West Ham and made her debut last week, wrote on X.

Buzzing to get my first goal yesterday! Topped off with a win 😍😍😍 https://t.co/dqb6Kq7clA — Izzy Atkinson (@izzyatkinson_) February 5, 2024

Irish team-mate Hayley Nolan played the full game for Crystal Palace, who leapfrogged Southampton to third, while Atkinson’s fellow mid-season signing Abbie Larkin was an unused substitute. Emily Kraft was that for the Saints.

Charlton Athletic remained top of the table after a 1-1 draw with Lewes, while Sunderland stayed second despite a 1-0 defeat to Reading. Jessie Stapleton impressed for the Royals after her recent loan move from the Hammers.

There was disappointment for most of the Irish players elsewhere in the division.

Birmingham City fell to fifth after a 2-0 defeat to Watford. Lucy Quinn started, Jamie Finn was held in reserve while Louise Quinn and Lily Agg were absent for the Blues through injury. Alli Murphy was on the Watford bench.

Durham suffered a 5-2 loss at home to Sheffield United. Naoisha McAloon and Eleanor Ryan Doyle both featured, with Saoirse Noonan among the Durham substitutes.

And London City Lionesses were beaten 1-0 by Blackburn on home soil. Grace Moloney, Megan Campbell, Ruesha Littlejohn and Nicole Douglas all started, with Niamh Farrelly on the bench. Tyler Toland was not included in Blackburn’s matchday squad.

Meanwhile, in Scotland, Kate Mooney enjoyed a goalscoring debut for Hearts.

The former Peamount United and Lewes attacker was sprung from the bench in the second half of a 10-0 demolition of East Fife, as Hearts advanced to the Scottish Cup quarter-finals.

Irish international Ciara Grant was also on target, directly from a free-kick.

And Caitlin Hayes bagged Celtic’s sixth and final goal in their hammering of Celtic Hamilton Academical.

