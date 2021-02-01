Ireland international and Shelbourne sensation signs for professional outfit Celtic

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL IZZY Atkinson has signed for professional outfit Celtic Women FC from Shelbourne.

Atkinson, who spent four seasons with Shelbourne, joins Ireland defender Keeva Keenan at the Glasgow-based club.

Naturally a winger, Atkinson can also play at full-back and excelled in that position for Shels last season.

Shelbourne just missed out on securing the Women’s National League title in 2020, losing out to Peamount United in a dramatic winner-takes-all tie last November.

Atkinson has also been named in several extended squads for the Republic of Ireland over the last year after making her first start at senior level in 2019.

Celtic’s first team moved to full professional status for the first time last year and are currently in third place on the Scottish Women’s Premier League 1 [SWPL1] table, two points behind leaders Rangers and Glasgow City.

Their league fixtures are currently suspended until 14 February.