BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 7°C Saturday 21 November 2020
Advertisement

Peamount crowned champions again as Aine O'Gorman grabs brace

Shelbourne came into the game knowing nothing less than a win would do in their final game of the season.

By Dave Donnelly Saturday 21 Nov 2020, 8:43 PM
1 hour ago 2,136 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5274952
Peamount players celebrate a goal.
Image: Ken Sutton/INPHO
Peamount players celebrate a goal.
Peamount players celebrate a goal.
Image: Ken Sutton/INPHO

Peamount United 3

Shelbourne 1

Dave Donnelly reports from Greenogue

PEAMOUNT UNITED are Women’s National League champions for the fourth time after they came from behind to beat Shelbourne in a dramatic winner-takes-all tie in Greenogue.

Captain Aine O’Gorman led from the front with two late goals, either side of Karen Duggan’s header, after Emily Whelan had put the visitors in front.

Shelbourne came into the game knowing nothing less than a win would do in their final game of the season, with Peamount still to face Wexford Youths next week, and produced a performance to match.

They set out with attacking intent from the off and could have led inside six minutes as Whelan was played in on goal, but Niamh Reid-Burke was out quickly to narrow the angle and parry clear.

Izzy Atkinson forced Reid-Burke into a comfortable save from a free kick as Shels continued their impressive start, while the ‘keeper again was out smartly to deny Whelan just before half time.

Whelan would get her goal within seconds of the restart as she turned into the box and shot high, Reid-Burke just failing to keep it out with her fingertips.

Shelbourne were good value for their lead and continued to play patient, passing football, while creating chances.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Ciara Grant hit the side-netting, and O’Gorman was forced into a tremendous goal-saving tackle to deny Rebecca Cooke a second.

The introduction of subs Sadbh Doyle and Megan Smyth-Lynch turned things for Peamount and, when Duggan was fouled on the edge of the box, they had their chance.

O’Gorman curled the free-kick around the wall and into the bottom corner, and from there there would only be one winner.

Duggan nodded home O’Gorman’s corner shortly afterwards and O’Gorman made sure in the dying minutes as she stabbed home from close range.

PEAMOUNT UNITED: Niamh Reid-Burke; Lauryn O’Callaghan, Claire Walsh, Deirbhaile Beirne; Karen Duggan, Lucy McCartan (Sadbh Doyle 65), Eleanor Ryan Doyle; Áine O’Gorman, Alannah McEvoy (Becky Watkins 87), Stephanie Roche (Megan Smyth-Lynch 65).

SHELBOURNE: Rachel Kelly; Jess Gleeson (Alex Kavanagh 78), Pearl Slattery, Jamie Finn; Jess Gargan, Rachel Graham (Kate Mooney 85), Ciara Grant, Izzy Atkinson; Jessica Ziu, Rebecca Cooke, Emily Whelan.

About the author:

About the author
Dave Donnelly
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie