'Dream come true' - Promising Ireland international signs for West Ham

Izzy Atkinson (right) will join Ireland team-mate and fellow former Shelbourne star Jess Ziu at the Hammers.

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND international Izzy Atkinson has signed for West Ham United.

The promising 20-year-old links up with former Shelbourne team-mate and friend Jess Ziu at the Women’s Super League club, after a spell at Celtic.

Atkinson spent 15 months at the Hoops, scoring the extra-time winner in May’s Scottish Women’s Cup final. The Rush native originally crossed the water from Shels, whom she joined in July 2017 and there, combined successfully with Ziu on the wings.

A regular call-up to Vera Pauw’s Ireland squads, Atkinson won the first of her four senior caps in a January 2018 win over Portugal.

“It’s a dream come true to finally sign for a club that is as established in the Barclays Women’s Super League as West Ham are,” she told whufc.com after signing.

“The WSL is the best league in the world and it’s a move that I’ve wanted to make since I was a child. I’m really lucky to be able to make the move here, and at such a young age too.

“The facilities here are superb and I’ve really enjoyed the first week out on the grass – getting to know my team-mates and the staff. I’m looking forward to the season ahead and continuing my development as a player.”

Hammers Manager Paul Konchesky added: “Izzy is somebody that has a lot of talent and is really eager to learn.

“She’s stepping into a new environment and a new league but she’s already shown some good stuff out on the training pitch in the past week.

“We’re really pleased that Izzy has made the move here and I’m looking forward to watching her development with us this season.”

Earlier this week, Jamie Finn committed to another season with Birmingham City.