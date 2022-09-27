West Ham WSL debut a 'dream come true' for Irish international Atkinson

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND and West Ham United winger Izzy Atkinson has toasted her Women’s Super League [WSL] debut as “a dream come true”.

The 21-year-old Dubliner also come in for high praise from manager Paul Konchesky, the former Liverpool, Leicester City and Hammers defender, after making her competitive debut in Sunday’s 2-0 defeat to Manchester United.

Atkinson impressed off the bench, after replacing former Shelbourne team-mate and close friend Jess Ziu in the 59th minute at Chigwell Construction Stadium, looking lively and going close to scoring.

“It’s my dream come true,” Atkinson, who joined the London outfit from Celtic this summer, told the club’s official website. “To play in the best league in the world, to make my debut…

“Obviously, last week I was sick, so it was good to come on and get my debut. To see my best friend come over and clap me off, she comes off as I go on. I am very proud.

“It’s in the DNA, the Irish DNA, just to work hard and put your heart on the line – and that’s just what I’m always going to do.

“It would be nice to score my debut or to get an assist. I’m gutted but that’s football.”

“Izzy deserved her chance today,” Konchesky added. “She’s shown how lively she can be in training since she joined us, and I was really pleased to be able to put her out there. It’s nice to give these young players some opportunities, and it shows as a club what we’re trying to do here.”

Next up for Atkinson and Ziu — who provided an assist on her own debut last week — is a visit to holders Chelsea tomorrow night. “If we keep that aggression and that hard work, anything’s possible,” the former noted, both players vying to be included in Vera Pauw’s Ireland squad for next month’s historic World Cup play-off.

Katie McCabe is in Champions League action for Arsenal midweek, facing Ajax away tomorrow night after last week’s 1-1 draw and their record-breaking North London derby win at the weekend.

Goalkeepers Courtney Brosnan and Megan Walsh were the only other Irish internationals to finish on the winning sides in the weekend’s WSL action; Brosnan keeping a clean sheet for Everton in a 3-0 Merseyside derby win at Anfield — Niamh Fahey and Megan Campbell both started for Liverpool — and Walsh’s Brighton & Hove Albion beating Reading 2-1 in a battle of Irish ‘keepers. Grace Moloney was between the sticks for the Royals, while Diane Caldwell made her debut for the club she joined this summer from United.

Elsewhere, Louise Quinn was on target for Irish-heavy Birmingham City against Coventry in the Championship and Clare Shine played her last game for Glasgow City as she bid an emotional farewell to professional football in a 2-0 Scottish Women’s Premier League win over Hearts.

Paul names her Ireland squad for the pivotal 11 October play-off away to Scotland or Austria on Friday, with Megan Connolly, Ruesha Littlejohn, Leanne Kiernan and Ellen Molloy among those recently ruled out through injury.