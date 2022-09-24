Membership : Access or Sign Up
Saturday 24 September 2022
Record WSL crowd see Katie McCabe's Arsenal hit four in dominant derby win over Tottenham

Ireland’s superstar McCabe made her 100th WSL appearance for Arsenal today.

By Press Association Saturday 24 Sep 2022, 4:06 PM
1 hour ago 1,145 Views 1 Comment
Ireland's McCabe shone in front of a record crowd.
Image: PA
Image: PA

ARSENAL MADE IT two wins from two in the Women’s Super League with a 4-0 thumping of North London rivals Tottenham in front of a record-breaking crowd at the Emirates.

Beth Mead and Rafaelle Souza both scored, while Vivianne Miedema netted a brace to open her account for the season in a dominant display from the Gunners.

The game was played in front of a crowd of 47,367 at the Emirates, a new WSL attendance record.

That was not the only landmark. Irish star McCabe made her 100th WSL appearance for Arsenal as well as her 158th in all competitions for the Gunners, which leaves her tied at the top of the club appearance charts with Mead.

Arsenal were straight out of the blocks and came close to an opener just minutes into the game when Lia Walti picked out an unmarked Mead in the middle of the area, but her shot was deflected away.

Mead made no mistake with her next opportunity. After finding space on the left her attempted cross was cleared straight back to her and the England star curled an effort into the far corner to put the Gunners in front four minutes in.

Spurs had their first move of the game seven minutes before the break. They made headway down the right and an opportunity opened up for Celin Bizet Ildhusoy, but Manuela Zinsberger made a comfortable save.

The Gunners’ dominance was rewarded in the 43rd minute when Caitlin Foord capitalised on a poor touch from Eveliina Summanen and squared the ball to Miedema, who slotted the ball into the bottom corner.

Their charge continued after the break and Souza added the third in the 54th minute, towering above her marker from a corner to head into the top corner.

Arsenal extended their lead from another corner 15 minutes later. A short ball was played to Foord, who whipped in a cross to Miedema and the Dutch forward flicked the ball home with her head for her second of the afternoon.

On a rare foray forward, the visitors earned a corner, but the resulting shot flew wide. Minutes later Ashleigh Neville hit a menacing cross into the area, but Ramona Petzelberger was unable to get her head to it as Arsenal denied Spurs a consolation.

Press Association

COMMENTS (1)

