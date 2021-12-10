Membership : Access or Sign Up
'I definitely feel like I'm ready for it' - Aungier relishing Champions Cup test

The tighthead says he is benefiting from getting regular gametime at Connacht.

By Ciarán Kennedy Friday 10 Dec 2021, 6:30 AM
Connacht tighthead Jack Aungier.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

FRESH FROM SIGNING a new two-year contract with Connacht, Jack Aungier is asked about his development over the past year, and spells it out in black and white. 

“I think I’ve grown a lot,” the prop explains.

“The year before that (I joined Connacht), I’d played five times for Leinster but only around 80 minutes in total. When you play 13 or 14 games it gives you confidence that the coaches believe in you and you start getting more confident on the pitch. My game is probably improved a lot since the move down here, just due to that game time.

“Different experiences as a young prop, coming up against some of the best looseheads around is definitely making you better, instead of sitting in the stands if you’re at Leinster.”

That offer of more regular gametime has helped Connacht lure a string of talented young players to the province over the past couple of seasons. Aungier’s signing from Leinster was announced in May 2020, the same day Connacht confirmed moves for his Leinster teammate Oisín Dowling and Munster pair Sammy Arnold and Conor Oliver.

The switch has exposed Aungier to new experiences. Since arriving at the Sportsground, the tighthead has made 20 appearances for the province, including his first two caps in the Champions Cup last year.

“It was obviously my goal when I came down here, to play a lot more than I did in previous years,” Aungier continues.

You want to play at the highest level. Racing and Bristol last year were two of the top teams in Europe so it was great to get the opportunity (to play against them). It was a great challenge; we came close against Racing and the Bristol one got away from us but it’s definitely a different level to the URC or anything I’ve played before that.”

This year, Andy Friend’s team are looking to become the first Connacht side to reach the knock-out stages of the Champions Cup. To do that, Sunday’s home game against Stade Francais looks crucial, with the province away to Leicester Tigers in round two.

“They’ve kind of been a bit inconsistent,” Aungier says of the French side.

“They had a good win against La Rochelle (last weekend), they were 20-6 down after half an hour and clawed it back to win 25-20 so they’re well capable of winning but they’ve been a bit inconsistent. Europe, anything can happen so you can’t look at their Top 14 form.

“It’s very important (to make a winning start). Friendly talked about it Tuesday morning, to be the first Connacht team to get out of their pool. You have to win that first one to be able to do that because it’s a very tough challenge with Leicester around the corner, they haven’t lost this season. It’s important to get off to a good start.”

jack-aungier Aungier has made 20 appearances for Connacht since joining from Leinster. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

While Connacht have played some superb attacking rugby this season, one concern is how they struggled to match Leinster’s physically at the RDS last week.

“I think there was great learning in it, coming up against international props last week. It’s going to be a similar challenge, but I definitely feel like I’m ready for it. It’s totally new, playing a French team is quite different. It’s similar in terms of the stuff up front you’re going to get in what we got last week, so I think we’re ready.

“I think we just look at ourselves, we don’t really look at the opposition too much, we kind of keep it to ourselves.

“We have a game style here, we kind of try to play quite fast and tire teams out so that will be quite important this week playing against a big heavy pack, if we can move them around, we have some backs who can move the ball as well so it’s important we stick to our game and don’t get bogged down around what they will do physically.”

