IT HASN’T been without its challenges, but Jack Boyle’s first season as a bona fide Leinster senior player is proving to be an extremely productive one.

Following three years as a member of the eastern province’s Academy – a period that saw him amassing 11 first-team appearances for the Blues – Boyle joined James Culhane and Paddy McCarthy in earning a spot in Leo Cullen’s senior set-up for the 2024/25 season.

A part of the Ireland U20s side that earned a Six Nations Grand Slam in 2022, he was originally named in the Emerging Ireland squad for their tour of South Africa in October only for a foot injury to rule the loosehead prop out of contention.

Upon regaining full fitness, Boyle started in Leinster’s United Rugby Championship triumph over Connacht in Galway on 19 October and was subsequently selected as a training panellist in the Ireland camp for last month’s Autumn Nations Series.

He later returned to the Leinster team for another URC interprovincial victory at the expense of Ulster, before making his European Champions Cup debut as a starter against Bristol at Ashton Gate last Sunday week.

“I suppose a bit of a whirlwind start to the season. I thought I went pretty well in pre-season and picked up a bit of an injury for a few weeks. That set me back and then I actually ended up missing the Emerging Ireland tour, which was a real pity. It was something I was looking forward to,” Boyle said at a Leinster media briefing on Tuesday.

“I was delighted to get into the [Irish] environment. You hear the lads speaking about it so much, always ranting and raving about it. How much they love the environment and it’s the people in there, coaches, players, backroom staff, that make it special. I suppose getting a taster is something that makes me hungry to try to get back there.

“The ball’s in my court. They had a look at me and it’s up to me to push on and hopefully get back into camp. I suppose there’s a path there, but it’s up to me to keep playing well. To put one foot in front of the other game-by-game and see how I go.”

While his time with the Ireland senior squad saw Boyle measuring himself against some of the very best props in the country, this is something he arguably experiences every week as a provincial player.

The first and second-choice looseheads respectively from an international perspective, Andrew Porter and Cian Healy also consistently challenge each other for the number one jersey in the Leinster side. Despite having an ultimate ambition to make the position his own in years to come, Boyle takes plenty of inspiration from this experienced loosehead duo.

Although he isn’t competing with them for selection, Boyle also looks towards tighthead specialists Tadhg Furlong and Rabah Slimani for guidance as he continues his progression through the professional ranks of the game.

“Ports has been unbelievable to me. Not only Ports, but someone like Cian Healy. Then the likes of Rabah Slimani, Tadhg Furlong as well. I am lucky and grateful and privileged to be in the position I am in — learning off four or five of the best in the business. It’s a great, vast knowledge from different parts of world rugby. Not only Irish rugby.

“I’m grateful and delighted I get to learn off these lads. Ever since I got into the system two or three years ago when I was in the building, Cian Healy and Andrew Porter have been unbelievable to me. Watching training with me, helping me, giving me little nuggets of knowledge. I’m extremely grateful and hopefully they know that.”

After missing out on last weekend’s Champions Cup win over Clermont at the Aviva Stadium, Boyle is expected to feature against Connacht for the second time this season when Peter Wilkins’ westerners pay a visit to the same venue in the URC this Saturday.

While there is a strong chance he will find himself face-to-face with an experienced operator in the form of Finlay Bealham — who started all four games that Ireland played in the Autumn Nations Series — Boyle stressed that he and the rest of the Leinster front-row are ready to leave their mark on the contest.

“Finlay is an incredible player. He’s a great man as well. I got on very well with him, but it’s up to us to get our process right and to stamp our authority on the game. We’re looking to have a go at set-piece time as well. We’re not just there to give it a dead duck, we’re properly ready to have a go,” Boyle added.