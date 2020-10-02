Jack Byrne dazzles again as Shamrock Rovers move closer to title with Sligo win

Shamrock Rovers 4

Sligo Rovers 0

BEFORE HE LINKS up with the Irish senior squad on Sunday, Jack Byrne tonight asserted his position as the pre-eminent player in the League of Ireland with a dazzling display against Sligo Rovers at Tallaght Stadium.

Byrne scored a goal and created another in a 4-0 win that takes Stephen Bradley’s side a stride closer to the Premier Division title.

Rovers took the lead after just 12 minutes, thanks largely to a howler from goalkeeper Ed McGinty, who allowed a tame Ronan Finn volley slip through his legs and across the line. If the first goal was an exercise in calamity, the second was one in class. Byrne had time in midfield to see a pass few could spot and even fewer could execute, but he floated an-inch perfect pass for Graham Burke, whose touch and finish beyond McGinty was impressive.

Byrne made his and Shamrock Rovers’ dominance count further just before the hour mark, when he finished off a slick passing move in the penalty area.

He made way for Dylan Watts 15 minutes later, and was booked for having had the audacity to leave the pitch before the substitution was officially made.

It was Watts who scored Rovers fourth goal, 13 minutes from time.

The result is a blow to Sligo’s hopes of European football, and they failed to capitalise on Waterford’s defeat to Derry earlier today. Liam Buckley’s side are fourth, a point behind Waterford having played a game more, and while two points clear of fifth-placed Dundalk, the soon-to-be-deposed champions have fully four games in hand.

Fourth spot may be good enough for Europe if one of the top three win the FAI Cup.

Stephen Bradley’s side are sauntering to the title, still unbeaten and in need of just five points from their remaining four games to seal the deal mathematically.