Ireland's Jack Byrne reunites with Mick McCarthy as Cypriot move is confirmed

JACK BYRNE’S MOVE to Cypriot outfit APOEL Nicosia has been confirmed after penning a deal that will keep him at the side until 2023.

The former Shamrock Rovers player completes the signing following speculation that he was linking up with the side that is managed by former Republic of Ireland boss Mick McCarthy.

Byrne announced his decision to leave the League of Ireland Premier Division champions in recent days despite being offered a new deal to stay with the Tallaght outfit.

The 24-year-old was linked with several English Championship clubs but McCarthy’s club were considered to be the frontrunners for his signature. Byrne will now play under the manager who handed him his senior international debut for Ireland.

Byrne joined Shamrock Rovers ahead of the 2019 season and helped the club to their first FAI Cup crown in 32 years.

He subsequently won a League of Ireland Premier Division title while also becoming the first man since Jason Byrne in 2004 to claim back-to-back PFAI Players’ Player of the Year awards.

Byrne has won four senior caps for Ireland since making his debut under McCarthy in a friendly against Bulgaria in September 2019.