BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 3°C Friday 1 January 2021
Advertisement

Ireland international Jack Byrne announces Shamrock Rovers departure

The 24-year-old playmaker enjoyed a hugely successful two-year spell with the League of Ireland club.

By Paul Dollery Friday 1 Jan 2021, 4:34 PM
33 minutes ago 8,458 Views 11 Comments
https://the42.ie/5314235
Jack Byrne made his last appearance for Shamrock Rovers in December's FAI Cup final loss to Dundalk.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Jack Byrne made his last appearance for Shamrock Rovers in December's FAI Cup final loss to Dundalk.
Jack Byrne made his last appearance for Shamrock Rovers in December's FAI Cup final loss to Dundalk.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

JACK BYRNE HAS confirmed his decision to leave League of Ireland Premier Division champions Shamrock Rovers.

Byrne, whose contract expired at the end of the 2020 season, had been offered a new deal to stay with the Tallaght outfit.

However, amid significant interest from elsewhere, the 24-year-old playmaker announced this afternoon that he’s moving on “with the heaviest of hearts” after two hugely successful seasons with the Hoops.

Byrne has been linked with several English Championship clubs, but Cypriot outfit APOEL Nicosia – managed by former Republic of Ireland boss Mick McCarthy – are believed to be the frontrunners to land his signature.

The talented Dubliner concluded an emotional statement posted on Instagram by explaining that his new club will be revealed “in the coming days”.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Following a spell in Scotland with Kilmarnock, Byrne joined Shamrock Rovers ahead of the 2019 season and helped the club to win the FAI Cup for the first time in 32 years.

A League of Ireland Premier Division title followed in 2020, with the Rovers star becoming the first man since Jason Byrne in 2004 to claim back-to-back PFAI Players’ Player of the Year awards.

There has also been recognition at international level. Byrne has won four senior caps for Ireland since Mick McCarthy handed him a debut in a friendly against Bulgaria in September 2019.

Screenshot 2020-11-24 at 9.04.07 AM

Buy The42's new book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (11)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie