Unseen footage, handwritten notes and close family to feature in Finding Jack Charlton doc

A FEATURE LENGTH documentary filmed during the final 18 months of Jack Charlton’s life will be given a cinematic release later this year before reaching TV screens in 2021.

Finding Jack Charlton, co-commissioned by BBC 2 and Virgin Media Ireland, is directed by Gabriel Clarke. Clarke counts ‘Clough’ and ‘Bobby Robson: More than a Manager’ in his list of credits, but will perhaps be best known to football fans as a long-time broadcaster with ITV Sport.

BBC 2 revealed details of the film this afternoon, promising unseen footage from Charlton’s exploits at Italia ’90 and qualification for USA ’94 as well as handwritten notes made by the former Ireland manager throughout his career.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿⚽🇮🇪 @BBCTwo will air #FindingJackCharlton, a feature-length documentary filmed during the last 18 months of the late sporting hero’s life: https://t.co/B8rOMPjXUc pic.twitter.com/5njnYaWVV3 — BBC Press Office (@bbcpress) September 4, 2020

“These personal thoughts are an intimate window into Jack’s managerial philosophy and offer a new level of understanding into Finding Jack,” says the press release, which also highlights its intention to detail how Charlton lived with dementia in the 18 months before he died.

“This contemporary narrative forms a central theme of the story, offering an intimate, compelling insight into Jack the man and the challenge faced by thousands of families universally.”