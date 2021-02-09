BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 1°C Tuesday 9 February 2021
Advertisement

Leinster's Jack Conan called into Ireland squad as France prep continues

Gavin Coombes has returned to Munster.

By The42 Team Tuesday 9 Feb 2021, 11:12 AM
1 hour ago 3,818 Views 22 Comments
https://the42.ie/5349386
Jack Conan (file pic).
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Jack Conan (file pic).
Jack Conan (file pic).
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

LEINSTER’S JACK CONAN has been called into Ireland’s Six Nations squad as preparation for this weekend’s clash against France continues.

Back row Conan has impressed for the eastern province since returning from a frustrating injury period, recently picking up a Pro14 man-of-the-match award against Scarlets.

In a statement, the IRFU confirmed that the Wicklow man had linked up with the group today, ahead of Peter O’Mahony’s expected ban, while Gavin Coombes has returned to train with Munster.

Leinster’s Ed Byrne, who provided additional front row cover for the opener against Wales in Cardiff, has remained with the squad having trained last week, while Ryan Baird also stays training.

Johnny Sexton and James Ryan are both following graduated return to play protocols, while O’Mahony’s disciplinary hearing takes place later today after he saw red on Sunday.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Andy Farrell’s Ireland were beaten 21-16 on opening weekend, and face France at the Aviva Stadium on Sunday.

Screenshot 2020-11-24 at 9.04.07 AM

Buy The42's new book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (22)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie