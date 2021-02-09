Leinster's Jack Conan called into Ireland squad as France prep continues

LEINSTER’S JACK CONAN has been called into Ireland’s Six Nations squad as preparation for this weekend’s clash against France continues.

Back row Conan has impressed for the eastern province since returning from a frustrating injury period, recently picking up a Pro14 man-of-the-match award against Scarlets.

In a statement, the IRFU confirmed that the Wicklow man had linked up with the group today, ahead of Peter O’Mahony’s expected ban, while Gavin Coombes has returned to train with Munster.

Leinster’s Ed Byrne, who provided additional front row cover for the opener against Wales in Cardiff, has remained with the squad having trained last week, while Ryan Baird also stays training.

Johnny Sexton and James Ryan are both following graduated return to play protocols, while O’Mahony’s disciplinary hearing takes place later today after he saw red on Sunday.

Andy Farrell’s Ireland were beaten 21-16 on opening weekend, and face France at the Aviva Stadium on Sunday.