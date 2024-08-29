Jack Conan returns to Leinster bench for friendly trip to France

JACK CONAN IS named among the replacements for Leinster’s trip to France for a pre-season friendly against Bordeaux-Bègles on Friday evening [kick-off, 7pm Irish time].

Conan missed Ireland’s summer tour of South Africa, and will provide options for Leo Cullen on the bench alongside Scott Penny and Liam Molony. Fintan Gunne and Luke McGrath are also in reserve to play scrum-half.

James Culhane captains the team as an extended 31-man squad makes the trip to the Stade Chaban-Delmas to continue preparations for the 2024/2025 season. Culhane will be joined in the back row by Will Connors and Max Deegan while Michael Milne and Thomas Clarkson will line up either side of John McKee at hooker. Brian Deeny and Conor O’Tighearnaigh will slot into the second row.

Harry Byrne has been selected to play at out-half and will link up with scrum-half Cormac Foley.

Leinster XV

Leinster Rugby (caps in brackets):

15. Andrew Osborne (2)

14. Tommy O’Brien (35)

13. Liam Turner (29)

12. Ben Brownlee (9)

11. Rob Russell (32)

10. Harry Byrne (68)

9. Cormac Foley (20)

1. Michael Milne (41)

2. John McKee (27)

3. Thomas Clarkson (41)

4. Brian Deeny (22)

5. Conor O’Tighearnaigh (4)

6. Max Deegan (113)

7. Will Connors (49)

8. James Culhane (8) CAPTAIN

Replacements:

Lee Barron (16)

Gus McCarthy (1)

Jack Boyle (11)

Rabah Slimani (0)

Rory McGuire (3)

Diarmuid Mangan (3)

Scott Penny (72)

Jack Conan (148)

Liam Molony (1)

Fintan Gunne (3)

Luke McGrath (212)

Ross Byrne (162)

Charlie Tector (8)

Hugh Cooney (0)

Aitzol King (1)

Henry McErlean (3)