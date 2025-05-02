FAI continuing to asses transgender players on case-by-case basis following FA ban

THE FAI IS continuing to deal with the eligibility of transgender women footballers on a ‘player-by-player’ basis, while the association awaits the results of Fifa’s review on the issue.

Currently, transgender women are allowed to participate across amateur and grassroots level football in Ireland, but Uefa and Fifa directives prevents them from participating in the SSE Airtricity Women’s Premier Division.

Advertisement

The issue has come sharply back into focus this week. Yesterday, England’s Football Association announced transgender women will no longer be able to play in women’s football from 1 June.

The Scottish Football Association has also updated its policy to reflect that only biological females can play in competitive female football from the start of the 2025-26 season.

However the FAI are not planning to make any immediate changes to their own policy, although that could be revised following Fifa’s review.

An FAI spokesperson told The 42: “The Football Association of Ireland continues to consult with relevant stakeholders on the policy around gender eligibility.

“Fifa is undertaking its own comprehensive review which may influence the development of the FAI’s policy. Currently, any query on the eligibility of a player is dealt with on a player-by-player basis, with a clear commitment to assessing all relevant factors in a reasonable and proportionate way.”

With reporting from PA.