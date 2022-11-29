Jack Crowley back training with Munster following injury scare

JACK CROWLEY RETURNED to training this morning and has not been ruled out of Munster trip’s to Edinburgh on Friday.

The 22-year old, who made his Ireland debut earlier this month against Fiji, underwent a scan for a leg injury picked up in the URC win over Connacht at the weekend.

Forwards coach Andi Kyriacou confirmed that the out-half had trained this morning and had not been ruled out of the trip to Scotland.

Advertisement

“I couldn’t tell you what the results of the scan were, but he’s trained today, he’s done elements of training today.

“We’re just going to wait and see how he reacts to stuff and move forward as his body tells us,” said Kyriacou.

The 24-17 win over Connacht has pushed Munster up to ninth in the URC as they prepare to face an Edinburgh side who are six points ahead of them in fifth place.

Kyriacou said they are not allowing themselves to look ahead to the big Champions Cup games coming up against Toulouse and Northampton Saints and that the mantra is firmly to focus on the next match.

“Not to sound cheesy or anything, but we’ve been massively performance-driven, in terms of what we’re looking for week-in, week-out, and that’s something we’re still going with. Week-to-week, what’s our performance like, and can we constantly improve?

Exclusive

Rugby Analysis Get Murray Kinsella's exclusive analysis on the URC interpros and Champions Cup clashes this December Become a Member

“We feel we’re more comfortable in our shape and the way we’re trying to attack and defend. Everyone is getting to grips with what us as a coaching group have brought in.

“We’re just concentrating on our week-to-week performances and we’re not overly focused on what other teams are doing and where that sits us on the ladder. If we perform well, we believe we’ll be in a good position in a game to win,” added Kyriacou.

Get instant updates on your province on The42 app. With Laya Healthcare, official health and wellbeing partner to Leinster, Munster and Connacht Rugby.