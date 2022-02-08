Disappointment for Ireland's Jack Gower in Super-G at Winter Olympics

THERE WAS DISAPPOINTMENT for Ireland’s Jack Gower today in Yangqing, when he joined a long list of DNFs for the Men’s Super-G at the Winter Olympic Games.

The 27-year-old was the only Team Ireland athlete in action in the morning session of Day Four of the Games and had been targeting a top-20 finish position in this event.

Speaking after the event, a dejected Gower discussed the disappointment of not finishing due to going through a panel halfway down the course.

“It’s hard to put in words today,” he said. “This is my event and the event I was performing well in and had high hopes for.

“I’m pretty disappointed right now, pretty deflated, and that’s the way it goes. Super-G is challenging and technical. That’s how it goes, especially at the Olympics you have to push and push.

“But I just didn’t get it right and obviously went through that panel, on the bright side I’m all good and so I can race again.”

The Super-G is a speed event, held on the same course as yesterday’s Downhill event. The event combines the speed of the Downhill but includes technical turns similar to the Giant Slalom. The spacing between the gates allows the speed to build, but with a total vertical drop of 645m over a distance of 2267m contributing to the speed also.

Sport can be so hard.



A dejected Jack Gower reflects on his disappointment on being classed DNF in the Men's Super-G. It's a balance between taking a risk and getting it right. #TeamIreland #Beijing2022



FULL REACTION 👇https://t.co/kzQt4inpjN



— Team Ireland (@TeamIreland) February 8, 2022

The list of 13 DNFs on the challenging course included yesterday’s Olympic Champion in Downhill Beat Feuz (Switzerland). Gower described the fine balance between taking risks, pushing to the limit, and staying upright in the speed events:

“In the speed events there’s always some back and forth on the mental side. You’ve got to prepare yourself to take every risk you can and put all the other thoughts of injury and everything outside your head.

“It’s always a mental challenge in these two events, the speed events, when injuries are so prevalent. It’s a constant battle on that side, but that goes with the ground.”

Gower, whose Irish links lie in Dublin and Skibbereen, will now switch his focus to the next event on his schedule, the Alpine Combined which takes place on 10 February.

This is an event where the athlete competes in both Downhill and Slalom, with the final ranking being the combined total from both runs.

Later this evening, Irish Luger Elsa Desmond is back on the track, competing in Run 3 of the Women’s Singles.

Results – Albine skiing

Men’s Super-G

Gold Matthias Mayer (AUT) 1:19.94

Silver Ryan Cochran-Siegle (USA) 1:19.98 (+0.04)

Bronze Aleksander Aamodt Kilde (NOR) 1:20.36 (+0.42)

DNF – Jack Gower (IRL)

Schedule – evening of 8 February

Luge

11:50 Irish Time (19:50 Beijing) Run 3 – Elsa Desmond #34.

- Morning report provided by the Olympic Federation of Ireland.