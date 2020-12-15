BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Tuesday 15 December 2020
Advertisement

Grealish handed nine-month driving ban after crashing Range Rover during lockdown

The Aston Villa and England footballer pleaded guilty to two charges — including hitting two parked vehicles in March.

By Press Association Tuesday 15 Dec 2020, 11:50 AM
1 hour ago 10,402 Views 12 Comments
https://the42.ie/5300296
Jack Grealish arriving at Birmingham Magistrates' Court today.
Image: PA
Jack Grealish arriving at Birmingham Magistrates' Court today.
Jack Grealish arriving at Birmingham Magistrates' Court today.
Image: PA

ASTON VILLA CAPTAIN Jack Grealish has been banned from driving for nine months and fined a total of £82,499 (€90,617) after crashing his high-powered Range Rover during March’s Covid-19 lockdown.

The 25-year-old England international was sentenced at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, after previously pleading guilty to two charges, including one linked to the incident in which his 4×4 hit two parked vehicles in Dickens Heath, Solihull, West Midlands.

A judge was told that a witness said Grealish smelled of “intoxicating liquor” and was slurring his words immediately after the crash on 29 March.

Grealish was involved in the incident less than 24 hours after issuing a Twitter video message urging people to stay at home to save lives and protect the NHS.

dickens-heath-car-crash Grealish's Range Rover in Solihull back in March. Source: PA

He also pleaded guilty to a separate offence of careless driving after prosecutors said an unmarked police car spotted him driving at more than 90mph along the M42 at “close to an intimidating distance” on 18 October.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Grealish was also ordered to pay costs of £220 (€241) and a victim surcharge of £181 (€198), taking his total in costs and fines to £82,900 (€90,617) – all payable within seven days.

The winger will also have to apply for a new licence, once his ban ends.

Screenshot 2020-11-24 at 9.04.07 AM

Buy The42's new book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (12)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie