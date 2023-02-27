Gordon Elliott expects to know this week if Jack Kennedy will be fit for Cheltenham

GORDON ELLIOTT EXPECTS to know later this week whether his stable jockey Jack Kennedy will be fit to ride at the Cheltenham Festival.

Kennedy has been sidelined with a broken leg since early January and is in a race against time to make the showpiece meeting in the Cotswolds in just over a fortnight.

Following his injury, Davy Russell came out of retirement to fill the void, but he has taken only two rides since suffering a heavy fall at the Dublin Racing Festival at Leopardstown earlier this month.

Whether one or both of the two leading riders will be in action at Cheltenham remains to be seen.

Elliott said: “I was with Jack on Saturday night. He went back into hospital and got good news off Paddy Kenny (doctor). He’s in Santry (sports clinic) all this week and is back to Paddy Kenny on Friday. He’ll know on Friday whether it’s yes or no.

“He’s making good progress, but he’s still 50-50. He’d have to be back riding out next week and have a week riding out and have a couple of rides the weekend before and then on to Cheltenham.

“I’m 100 per cent behind him. If he’s back he rides everything as he’s first jockey and if he’s not, we’ll have Davy and Jordan (Gainford) and Sam (Ewing).

“I haven’t spoken to Davy for the last two weeks. If Jack’s not back, the wealth of experience Davy has is unbelievable – he’s worth his weight in gold around there (Cheltenham).”