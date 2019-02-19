This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Tuesday 19 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

McGrath fights for Ireland spot while Ruddock and Leavy have injury frustrations

Leinster’s loosehead has had to watch on as Dave Kilcoyne has moved up the pecking order.

By Murray Kinsella Tuesday 19 Feb 2019, 6:00 AM
15 hours ago 2,967 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4499898

AS EVER, THE Six Nations has seen a raft of Leinster players heavily involved but there have been frustrations for others so far in this championship.

Rhys Ruddock is the latest man to be ruled out through injury – a hamstring issue he sustained in training last week meaning he is now sidelined – while his fellow back row Dan Leavy remains short of full fitness.

Dan Leavy Dan Leavy last played on 22 December against Connacht. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Jack McGrath, meanwhile, has had to cope with losing his place in Ireland’s matchday 23 to Munster’s in-form loosehead Dave Kilcoyne.

Ruddock was due to get game time for Leinster last Saturday against Zebre, teeing himself up for possible involvement for Ireland against Italy this weekend, but will now have to deal with the frustration of picking up a hamstring issue.

“I don’t think it’s something that’s going to be a number of weeks,” said Leinster assistant coach John Fogarty yesterday. “It was quite minor, he was back and was preparing to play for us and he picked up something quite minor in his hamstring.

“So it’s frustrating for him, he’s now at this stage trying to get himself right and we’ll give him the time he needs. He wants to put together performances, he wants to push… not being able to do that and being in rehab isn’t where he wants to be, but he’ll get himself back.”

Leavy’s ongoing calf complaint – which has kept him out since before Christmas – is something of a mystery, with Leinster unwilling to put a timeline on when he is expected back.

Ireland boss Joe Schmidt had hoped that Leavy would come into the Ireland mix during this Six Nations but with the openside flanker unavailable for Leinster again this Friday against the Kings, that seems increasingly unlikely.

“I’m hearing that he is making good progress,” said Fogarty of Leavy, who helped Ireland to their Grand Slam last year. “That’s about all. He needs to get physically better in certain parts and they [Leinster's S&C staff] are busy with him at the moment.

“He’s focusing massively on getting himself back. Initially, when there is an injury at this time of year, there is a disappointment part. Now he has consumed himself with getting his body right so that he can stay fit when he comes back.

“That’s what he is doing at the moment, I think the frustration part is gone. He’s now immersed in all he needs to do to get himself physically right so that he can be back and stay back. There’s a lot of rugby to be played.”

Jack McGrath Loosehead prop Jack McGrath has missed out on playing in the Six Nations so far. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Loosehead prop McGrath is fit and available for Leinster – he started in last weekend’s win over Zebre – but the 29-year-old has had to deal with the frustration of watching Kilcoyne move above him in Ireland’s pecking order.

With Cian Healy the clear first-choice, McGrath is concentrating on getting back to his best. 

“I think he’s clear in his head what he has to do,” said Fogarty. “That’s the first point. Sometimes we bring players back, medically get them back really, really well but fitness levels probably haven’t been achieved.

“Jack was medically really good to come back and play but probably wasn’t at the top of his physical level part. I think that’s what his focus is now – to get himself really, really good.

“In terms of leadership in the squad for us and what he can do at the set-piece, we’re  happy with the way he is moving along and he’s working very, very hard with S&C team to get himself physically good.

“He needs to focus on himself, focus on developing 80 minutes of play, develop his performance, getting his edge in here.

“I don’t think he needs to be distracted by who is first, who is second, where he is sitting  – he just needs to get on with what he’s getting on with. That’s what we are helping him out with here.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Iain Henderson cited over incident during Friday's Pro14 clash with Ospreys
    Iain Henderson cited over incident during Friday's Pro14 clash with Ospreys
    Ruddock ruled out of Italy clash while Leinster's Leavy still sidelined
    'You want your mates to go well but you have to be a little bit selfish about it'
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Klopp assessing Lovren 'minute by minute' ahead of Bayern clash at Anfield tomorrow
    Klopp assessing Lovren 'minute by minute' ahead of Bayern clash at Anfield tomorrow
    Saudi Prince distanced from €4.3bn takeover attempt at Manchester United
    Liverpool are favourites against inconsistent Bayern - Kimmich
    IRELAND
    Ireland and England 'have New Zealand's number' at World Cup, says ex-All Blacks captain
    Ireland and England 'have New Zealand's number' at World Cup, says ex-All Blacks captain
    Munster pair Farrell and Beirne link up with Ireland squad ahead of Italy trip
    'The gang saved my life. If it weren’t for them lads, I’d be dead by now'
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    'Give it, Ollie' - Ryan Giggs urges Old Trafford bosses to make Solskjaer permanent boss
    'Give it, Ollie' - Ryan Giggs urges Old Trafford bosses to make Solskjaer permanent boss
    Under-fire Sanchez is far from finished at the top level - Solskjaer
    ‘I’d have no issues whatsoever’: Scholes backs Solskjaer for Man United job

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie