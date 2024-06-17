Jack O'Sullivan to leave Munster

JACK O’SULLIVAN will depart Munster this summer, it has been confirmed.

The 25-year-old, who scored six tries in 35 appearances since making his debut, will depart for what the province describe as “a new playing opportunity in Japan”.

A Munster Schools Senior Cup winner with Presentation Brothers College, O’Sullivan joined his home province’s academy ahead of the 2017/18 season.

The former Ireland underage international made his Champions Cup debut as an Academy player against Ospreys at Thomond Park in January 2020.

The back-row forward subsequently joined the senior squad on a three-year contract, helping them win helping Munster win the URC title last season.

“Our thanks to Jack for his contribution to Munster Rugby & we wish him the very best with his move to Japan,” a statement added.