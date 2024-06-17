Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Munster’s Jack O’Sullivan (file pic). Juan Gasparini/INPHO
Wave Goodbye

Jack O'Sullivan to leave Munster

The 25-year-old scored six tries in 35 appearances since making his debut.
4.26pm, 17 Jun 2024
745
0

JACK O’SULLIVAN will depart Munster this summer, it has been confirmed.

The 25-year-old, who scored six tries in 35 appearances since making his debut, will depart for what the province describe as “a new playing opportunity in Japan”.

A Munster Schools Senior Cup winner with Presentation Brothers College, O’Sullivan joined his home province’s academy ahead of the 2017/18 season.

The former Ireland underage international made his Champions Cup debut as an Academy player against Ospreys at Thomond Park in January 2020.

The back-row forward subsequently joined the senior squad on a three-year contract, helping them win helping Munster win the URC title last season.

“Our thanks to Jack for his contribution to Munster Rugby & we wish him the very best with his move to Japan,” a statement added.

Author
The 42
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     