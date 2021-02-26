BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 3°C Friday 26 February 2021
Advertisement

23-year-old Birr man Regan makes Super Rugby debut for the Highlanders

The Crusaders came out on top in the Super Rugby Aotearoa opener in Dunedin.

By Murray Kinsella Friday 26 Feb 2021, 8:07 AM
26 minutes ago 1,203 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5366000
Jack Regan made his Super Rugby Aotearoa debut.
Image: Photosport/Andrew Cornaga/INPHO
Jack Regan made his Super Rugby Aotearoa debut.
Jack Regan made his Super Rugby Aotearoa debut.
Image: Photosport/Andrew Cornaga/INPHO

23-YEAR-OLD Irish second row Jack Regan enjoyed a fine Super Rugby Aotearoa debut for the Highlanders as Tony Brown’s side opened their season with a 26-13 defeat to the Crusaders.

The Crusaders, who are the defending champions in New Zealand, started well to race into a 14-0 lead inside the first quarter and sealed their win with a maul try in the closing stages.

Despite the result, it was a positive first outing at this level for Birr native Regan, who got through 66 minutes of action in the second row for the Highlanders.

Former Ireland U20 international Regan only moved to New Zealand last year after Ulster opted against retaining him following three seasons in the northern province’s academy.

The Offaly man joined the Dunedin Sharks club last March, just before the Covid-19 lockdown hit New Zealand, but he impressed upon rugby’s return to action in June and earned a place in Otago’s Mitre 10 Cup squad.

Regan, the son of former All-Ireland hurling winner Daithí, was excellent for Otago in his nine starts in the Mitre 10 Cup – the level below Super Rugby in New Zealand – and convinced the Highlanders to bring him on board on a training contract for this year.

The Irishman had a strong pre-season with the Dunedin-based franchise and got the nod to start today’s Super Rugby Aotearoa opener against the Crusaders as his rise continues.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

the-highlanders-perform-a-haka The Highlanders' pre-game haka. Source: Photosport/Andrew Cornaga/INPHO

Regan was part of the Highlanders’ pre-game haka at Forsyth Barr Stadium and was then involved in an early tussle with Crusaders and All Blacks prop Joe Moody, who was not yellow-carded despite striking Regan several times with an open palm.

Solid at set-piece time, Regan’s handling skills were on display as he made three passes while the Highlanders worked their way back into the game after the Crusaders’ fast start to trail 14-13 early in the second half.

However, it wasn’t to be a happy outcome for Brown’s men as the Crusaders started the new season in winning fashion. Hooker Codie Taylor showed great pace to score their first try after a nice tip-on pass from All Blacks team-mate Sam Whitelock.

Scrum-half Bryn Hall notched their second as he got onto the end of a clever infield kick from wing Sevu Reece, but the Highlanders hit back with an excellent score by back row Shannon Frizell from a smart scrum play. 

Brown’s men got back within a point thanks to a penalty just after half time, but the Crusaders got the job done as Reece finished deftly in the right corner and replacement hooker Brodie McAllister dotted down at the tail of a maul to seal the deal.

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie