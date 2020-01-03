This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Friday 3 January, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Wilder comes to Rodwell's defence as Sheffield United take a chance on ex-England international

Jack Rodwell has signed a short-term deal with the Blades.

By The42 Team Friday 3 Jan 2020, 3:01 PM
9 minutes ago 268 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4952978
Former Sunderland midfielder Jack Rodwell.
Former Sunderland midfielder Jack Rodwell.
Former Sunderland midfielder Jack Rodwell.

SHEFFIELD UNITED HAVE completed the signing of free agent Jack Rodwell on a deal until the end of the season.

Rodwell had been training with the Blades, who have enjoyed a fine return to the Premier League.

Manager Chris Wilder confirmed in a news conference today that there would be an offer extended to the former England international, and the transfer was later announced.

United made no mention of a longer-term agreement, although Wilder suggested there would be the option for the player to prolong his stay at Bramall Lane.

Rodwell has previously played for Everton, Manchester City, Sunderland and Blackburn Rovers.

Wilder came to Rodwell’s defence as he met the media ahead of an FA Cup clash with AFC Fylde, with the 28-year-old unpopular among Sunderland fans after featuring sparingly while on a lucrative contract.

A Netflix documentary portrayed Rodwell rejecting a mutual termination of his deal in 2018, before he left the Black Cats following their second consecutive relegation.

Wilder said: “I think there might be a club in the north-east whose supporters will chuck a load of stuff at Jack Rodwell.

“There’s two parts to that story, by the way. I’m not a lover of fly-on-the wall documentaries — they’re always looking for a villain.

“But from my point of view, that’s history. All the boxes that I needed to tick and Jack needed to tick, he has done.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie