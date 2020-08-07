This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Dublin: 23 °C Friday 7 August, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Scrum-half Stafford joins Premiership club Harlequins after leaving Munster

The 23-year-old has signed on for the rest of the 2019/20 Premiership season.

By Murray Kinsella Friday 7 Aug 2020, 3:13 PM
1 hour ago 1,446 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5170441

FORMER MUNSTER SCRUM-half Jack Stafford has signed for Premiership club Harlequins on a short-term deal for the rest of the 2019/20 season. 

The 23-year-old impressed the English side during a two-week trial this summer and has now penned a contract through until October.

Stafford has linked up with former Munster assistant coach Jerry Flannery in the process, with the ex-Ireland hooker having joined the club as lineout coach.

jack-stafford Stafford played three times for Munster. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Irish tighthead prop Craig Trenier also recently signed for Quins.

Glenstal alumnus Stafford left Munster at the end of last season after completing his three years in the province’s academy. The Wexford man made three senior appearances for Munster in the Pro14, all of them coming in the 2017/18 season.

The former Ireland U20 international will now hope to make an impression in the Premiership for Quins, where he is in competition with former England scrum-half Danny Care, Argentina’s Martin Landajo, and former Scotland U20 halfback Scott Steele for minutes. Ex-Ireland U20 scrum-half Niall Saunders was forced to retire this summer.

“You get an opportunity like this, you’re dropped in at a top club like Harlequins and you’ve an opportunity to improve yourself, and that’s exactly what I want to do,” said Stafford. “I’m over the moon to be here, it’s brilliant.

“I’ve kinda been in limbo the last couple of months, trying to keep fit, hope for an opportunity, and when this opportunity came about I was delighted and ready to grab it. I’m delighted to be here.

“It’s a young, ambitious group here, which is great. There’s a real competitive edge, a desire to win. And then you’ve got crazy experience all across the backline.”

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Harlequins’ head of rugby, Paul Gustard, welcomed the Irish scrum-half to the club:

“In specialist positions you require strength depth to manage injury, illness and form – and there aren’t many positions more specialist than scrum-half,” said Gustard.

jack-stafford Stafford will hope to secure a longer-term deal. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

“With the unexpected retirement of Niall Saunders we were left short in that position with only Martin and DC contracted with the club.

“We were delighted to get Scotty in earlier this summer, a player we have admired for some time and who has been fantastic, but we felt we needed someone else to add to that group.

“Jerry knows Jack very well from Munster, he’s a tenacious, competitive, talkative nine with all the characteristics of what some would consider a typical Munster environment – he wants to compete, wants the challenge and he wants to win.

“As a person he has a great aptitude to learn and is very coachable. He’s got a decent core skillset and has a desire to improve his game.”

Harlequins host Sale Sharks at the Twickenham Stoop on Friday 14 August in the first game of the Premiership’s resumption.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie