Ex-Ireland U20 prop Trenier signs for Premiership club Harlequins

FORMER IRELAND U20 tighthead prop Craig Trenier has signed for Premiership club Harlequins.

The 26-year-old front row joins after impressing with Championship sides Ealing Trailfinders and Richmond in recent seasons.

Trenier came through the ranks of Terenure College and Terenure College RFC, going on to play for the Leinster U20s.

Trenier has signed for Harlequins.

He was part of the Ireland U20s squad for the Junior World Championship in New Zealand in 2014 but was forced home early through injury. However, Ulster were impressed by his potential and brought him into their academy.

Trenier featured for Ulster A and club side Ballynahinch during his three years with the northern province but never made a senior debut and opted for a move to Richmond in the English Championship ahead of the 2017/18 season.

Having excelled in his two years with Richmond, Trenier made a switch to Ealing last season and did enough there to convince Premiership side Quins to bring him on board this summer.

120kg Trenier has joined Quins with immediate effect, meaning he will be part of their squad for the resumption of the 2019/20 Premiership season in August, as well as on into the new 2020/21 season.

The Irish prop links up with new Quins lineout coach Jerry Flannery, who also joined the club this summer, while he will be working with scrum specialist and ex-Wales tighthead Adam Jones.

“I’ve had some great experiences with Richmond and Ealing in the Championship since leaving Ireland, and signing for a club as prestigious and ambitious as Harlequins offers me the opportunity to prove myself at the next level,” said Trenier.

“I’m excited to be back working with Jonesy (scrum coach Adam Jones) having worked with him during my time with Richmond, the scrum is the area of my game that I pride myself on the most.

“The pack and coaching team that Harlequins have assembled have the potential to be one of the strongest scrums in the league and I can’t wait to be a part of it.”

Quins boss Paul Gustard welcomed Trenier to the club.

“Craig has displayed significant talent as a tighthead prop with Richmond and Ealing at senior level and earned much-deserved international recognition with the Ireland U20 side during his time in the Ulster academy,” said Gustard.

“Looking ahead, we needed a specialist tighthead prop, and Craig is the man to fill that role for us. I know Bomb [Adam Jones] is particularly impressed with his destructive scrummaging ability, having coached him previously during his spell with Richmond.

“I look forward to welcoming Craig to The Stoop and seeing him contribute to our evolving playing squad. Welcome, Craig!”