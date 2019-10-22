This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Tuesday 22 October, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Peyper apologies for 'inappropriate' photo as Owens and Garcès get semi-finals

The South African referee was not considered for selection this weekend.

Murray Kinsella Reports from Tokyo
By Murray Kinsella Tuesday 22 Oct 2019, 2:36 AM
1 hour ago 441 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4861555

WORLD RUGBY SAYS South Africa referee Jaco Peyper was not considered for selection for the World Cup semi-finals due to an “inappropriate” photo that circulated on social media.

Peyper was in charge of Wales’ quarter-final win over France last weekend, which swung on French lock Sébastien Vahaamahina correctly being red-carded for elbowing Welsh back row Aaron Wainwright in the face.

However, Peyper was later photographed among a group of Welsh supporters with his elbow raised in an apparent recreation of Vahaamahina’s actions, sparking anger from France and an investigation from World Rugby.

Peyper has now missed out on possible selection for this weekend’s semi-finals and has issued an apology for his actions.

“World Rugby can confirm that the match officials selection committee did not consider Jaco Peyper for selection this weekend,” reads an official statement.

“Peyper recognises that a picture of him with Wales fans, which appeared on social media after the Wales versus France quarter-final, was inappropriate and he has apologised.”

Instead, Nigel Owens and Jérôme Garcès will referee the World Cup semi-finals.

Welshman Owens will adjudicate the All Blacks for the second weekend in a row as he takes charge of the Kiwis’ clash with England on Saturday.

Owens will be assisted by Frenchmen Romain Poite and Pascal Gaüzère, while South Africa’s Marius Jonker will be on TMO duty.

France’s Garcès has been appointed as the referee for the second semi-final between South Africa and Wales on Sunday.

Wayne Barnes [England] and Ben O’Keeffe [New Zealand] will be Garcès’ assistant referees, with New Zealander Ben Skeen acting as the TMO.

“I would like to congratulate Nigel and Jérôme, the assistant referees and TMOs on their selection for the semi-finals,” said World Rugby chairman Bill Beaumont.

“These are the best of the best, supported by a superb team, and we now look forward to compelling semi-finals at International Stadium Yokohama over the weekend.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella  / Reports from Tokyo
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie