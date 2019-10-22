Peyper apologies for 'inappropriate' photo as Owens and Garcès get semi-finals

WORLD RUGBY SAYS South Africa referee Jaco Peyper was not considered for selection for the World Cup semi-finals due to an “inappropriate” photo that circulated on social media.

Peyper was in charge of Wales’ quarter-final win over France last weekend, which swung on French lock Sébastien Vahaamahina correctly being red-carded for elbowing Welsh back row Aaron Wainwright in the face.

However, Peyper was later photographed among a group of Welsh supporters with his elbow raised in an apparent recreation of Vahaamahina’s actions, sparking anger from France and an investigation from World Rugby.

Jaco Peyper dans un bel hommage à Vahaamahina. Photo de Fabien Heuzé pic.twitter.com/g5vo93413s — Arnaud Coudry (@ArnaudCoudry) October 20, 2019 Source: Arnaud Coudry /Twitter

Peyper has now missed out on possible selection for this weekend’s semi-finals and has issued an apology for his actions.

“World Rugby can confirm that the match officials selection committee did not consider Jaco Peyper for selection this weekend,” reads an official statement.

“Peyper recognises that a picture of him with Wales fans, which appeared on social media after the Wales versus France quarter-final, was inappropriate and he has apologised.”

Instead, Nigel Owens and Jérôme Garcès will referee the World Cup semi-finals.

Welshman Owens will adjudicate the All Blacks for the second weekend in a row as he takes charge of the Kiwis’ clash with England on Saturday.

Owens will be assisted by Frenchmen Romain Poite and Pascal Gaüzère, while South Africa’s Marius Jonker will be on TMO duty.

France’s Garcès has been appointed as the referee for the second semi-final between South Africa and Wales on Sunday.

Wayne Barnes [England] and Ben O’Keeffe [New Zealand] will be Garcès’ assistant referees, with New Zealander Ben Skeen acting as the TMO.

“I would like to congratulate Nigel and Jérôme, the assistant referees and TMOs on their selection for the semi-finals,” said World Rugby chairman Bill Beaumont.

“These are the best of the best, supported by a superb team, and we now look forward to compelling semi-finals at International Stadium Yokohama over the weekend.”