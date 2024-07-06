'Munster always has a special place in my heart'

IN MANY WAYS, it’s the enduring image of that emotional occasion at Thomond Park in October 2016. The day after Anthony Foley’s funeral, Munster and their fans came together for a beautiful lamentation and celebration of Axel’s life.

Jaco Taute was at the heart of it.

His celebration when he scored in the left corner into the north terrace encapsulated how everyone in the famous Limerick ground felt. It was angry, passionate, and joyous all at once. For everyone in Thomond Park, this was catharsis.

Taute lives in Pretoria now but there’s still a piece of him in Munster. That unforgettable day in Thomond Park was just the South African centre’s third game for the province. He doesn’t pretend that he knew Foley intimately, even if there was already respect there.

“I was shocked because I had just started to form a relationship with Axel,” says Taute.

“The whole day over there in Paris, the whole week leading to the funeral and the Glasgow game was very emotional. I was new in the system so I just took a step back and tried to support the guys where I could without interfering much.

“After the funeral, I thought the only way I could show my respect to Axel and the whole Munster family and my team-mates was to play as hard as I can against Glasgow.”

That’s what Taute did and it bonded him to the Munster fans in a way that most players who join on a four-month medical joker loan deal could only dream of.

It was no surprise that he ended up staying for three years. In fact, when Rassie Erasmus called Taute to fill in for the injured Francis Saili and Sammy Arnold, the South African centre had a feeling it would lead to something more.

He had always been a massive Munster fan, watching all their games on TV, and was determined to make it work.

“I told my dad and my agent that I was going to burn the ship when I got there, meaning I’m not coming back. Even though it was a medical joker contract and there was no guarantee, I went over with that attitude.”

Taute has words with Stuart Hogg after Keith Earls' red card. Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

His performance against Glasgow that day made him an instant favourite in Thomond Park.

Taute says the celebration hinted at some of his own journey. Brutal injuries had held him back after making his Springboks debut.

But most of it was about being part of what Munster were going through.

“I never felt tired during that game,” says Taute. “I think it was the emotional uplifting from the fans and the occasion.

“It was special to see how much Axel meant to the community.”

Munster went on to have an excellent season under Erasmus, although Taute still regrets that they couldn’t get the job done in the Pro 14 final against the Scarlets.

Advertisement

Early in his second season, he was cut down by an ACL injury and it was nearly a year before Taute made his return. He soon had the honour of captaining Munster in a clash with Ulster in December 2018.

It was no surprise given the connection between player and province. Taute didn’t need to listen to music before his Munster games, he just watched an eight-minute YouTube video of RTÉ’s tribute to Thomond Park. He loved that video. And the Munster fans loved him.

“I’ve always had a massive love for the game from being six years old playing rugby in the back garden,” says Taute. “I never wanted to be the crowd favourite, I just wanted to play the game and put the team first. I was overwhelmed by the support and compassion in Munster.

“That connection with the fans was unexpected but I’m so grateful for it. It’s easy to play for a club with such rich history and support.”

He watched in joy as Munster finally ended their trophy drought in the URC last season, while Taute even tracks the Limerick hurling dynasty as well as he can from South Africa.

He remains close friends with Felix Jones, who was with the Boks for two World Cup successes, and Jerry Flannery, who is in Pretoria for today’s Test against Ireland as the new South African defence coach. Taute bonded with the pair of coaches during his recovery from the ACL injury, doing analysis and discussing the game with them.

“They’re both strange characters, interesting guys,” says Taute with a smile. “Jerry loves training and is always in great nick.

“I love training, so we started our friendship like that and it evolved. We see things quite the same in rugby and life. I’ve learned so much from him, he’s a proper Irishman and a lovely bloke.

“The same with Felix, I saw him when they came back from the World Cup. I had a special moment with him when they landed at OR Tambo Airport. I’m so proud of his growth as a coach from staring at Munster to winning two consecutive World Cups.

“I spent two or three hours with him. We took some photos, but I didn’t hold the trophy because I’m superstitious.”

When Taute left Munster in 2019 having made 40 appearances for the province, he moved to Leicester Tigers and had three seasons in England before calling time on his playing career in 2022 at the age of 31.

Taute quickly became a fan favourite in Munster. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

He enjoyed the similarities between Munster and Leicester and had some great days with the Tigers but his cruel luck on the injury front had continued.

“The last year at Leicester was tough for me mentally and physically.

“I was almost emotionally drained trying to get back on the field. I’m a very hard worker and I put everything into it but at the end, Jerry played a big role and supported me. He said it was time to look after myself.”

Taute missed his brother and sisters in South Africa and longed to return home. He moved to Pretoria and started working part-time as a financial manager as he launched himself into the demanding schedule of study and exams to become a chartered financial analyst.

He won’t be at the Springboks game today, only taking a break from his study to watch it on TV.

“I told my dad I’d rather do five pre-seasons in a row than study like this,” says Taute.

Being in Pretoria has brought Taute much closer to the town of Springs to the east of Johannesburg, where he was born. He counts himself lucky to have had great parents, both of them teachers who made sure he did his homework and worked hard.

His dad played for the local club and Jaco got some good early rugby lessons too.

“You know I love tackling,” he says. “I remember when I was small he showed me how to tackle, shoulder first.”

Taute had to fight hard to get noticed and picked up by Hoërskool Monument to the west of Johannesburg, a school that had produced Springboks like Brenden Venter and Jaque Fourie. Once he moved there as a boarder, Taute took off.

Having broken through with the Lions, he made his Springboks debut when he was still only 21, starting alongside Jean de Villiers in a win over Australia and also played in a November 2012 win against Ireland in Dublin, playing against Conor Murray, Keith Earls, and Simon Zebo.

The world was at his feet but then came the injury problems, including a burst testicle, horrific knee damage, more knee trouble, as well as groin and ankle issues. A move to the Stormers in 2013 didn’t change his luck.

Jaco Taute won three caps for the Springboks. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

The reality is that Taute’s career was severely hindered by injury but he doesn’t look back with any bitterness.

“I’m grateful I was able to play for so long despite the injuries,” says Taute.

“There were phases where I went through very bad mental patches and where I wasn’t the perfect guy in terms of some things I did but it’s all part of the journey. You learn and grow from it.

“Yes, I could have played more rugby but overall it was a great experience. It stood me in good stead for what’s coming in the next chapter.”

He still trains hard, getting programmes from the S&C coaches he worked with closely during his playing days. Taute, who is still only 33, likes testing himself to see if he can match and beat current pros.

He has donated most of the jerseys and training gear he amassed during his career to charity and young players he has met, hoping that a nice piece of kit might inspire someone to chase their dream.

But he has held onto a few precious items. His Dad is safegaurding those cherished jerseys in Port Elizabeth until Taute buys his own place and hangs them on the walls.

The collection includes his debut jerseys for all the teams he played for and two Munster shirts – one from his first cap against Zebre and one from another special night at Thomond Park when Munster beat the Māori All Blacks in November 2016.

Taute loved becoming part of Munster’s history of beating big sides. He laughs as he recalls how they prayed for rain all week, keen to bring the Kiwis “down to the real Munster rugby.”

It’s one of many fond memories he took from those three years in Limerick.

“I played for great clubs, my home club the Lions, the Stormers was the South African team I supported, but Munster always has a special place in my heart.”