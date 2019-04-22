Munster centre Jaco Taute moving on after agreeing Premiership deal with Leicester Tigers

LEICESTER TIGERS HAVE completed their second signing from Irish provinces today, adding Munster centre Jaco Taute to their ranks ahead of the 2019/20 campaign.

The South African initially moved to Thomond Park on a short-term contract in September 2016 from Western Province.

Immediate success under Rassie Erasmus saw the 28-year-old secure a permanent deal and the Springboks international has gone on to make 40 appearances for the province since.

Earlier on Monday Geordan Murphy’s side secured the services of Leinster mainstay Noel Reid ahead of next season. The head coach said Taute’s experience and versatility would add a new dimension to his side in the Premiership.

“We’ve obviously seen Jaco close-up in European competition and he is a big, physical unit in the backline with extensive experience in the southern hemisphere and also at the top-end of European rugby,” said Murphy.

Jaco Taute joined Munster in 2016. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

“He is an option at centre or at full-back for us and we look forward to welcoming him in the pre-season period.”

Taute scored two tries against Leicester during a Champions Cup meeting back in December 2016, where he would later be named in the Pro14 Dream Team at the end of that season.

“I am looking forward to the challenge of the Premiership and excited to be joining a club like Leicester tigers,” the player said on Monday.

“Leicester has a rich history and I want to contribute to creating even more memories for the fans at Welford Road.

“I am excited about working alongside the quality players in the squad and under Geordan Murphy and his coaching team.”

