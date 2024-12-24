Jacob Stockdale signs new two-year deal with Ulster

JACOB STOCKDALE HAS signed a new two-year deal with Ulster which will keep him at the province until at least 2027.

The 28-year-old, who made his debut in 2016, scored nine tries in 16 URC matches last season, and has picked up three in five so far in this campaign.

Advertisement

Stockdale recently made his 125th appearance for Ulster and is now one of the longest serving senior players.

At international level, Stockdale has been capped 38 times for Ireland and was named the Player of the Tournament in the 2018 Six Nations Championship after scoring a record seven tries as Ireland earned a Grand Slam success.

Ulster fans, here's an early Christmas gift for you... 🎄🎁



Jacob Stockdale, has signed a new two-year deal, keeping him in an Ulster jersey until at least 2027 🙌



Full story 👇 — Ulster Rugby (@UlsterRugby) December 24, 2024

“I’m delighted to sign for the next couple of seasons here,” Stockdale said after his deal was announced. “I feel good about where my game is at and where this team is heading. There is a lot of excitement around the place with the young players coming up and I am enjoying my role as one of the experienced players in the team.

“There’s no better feeling than scoring in front of our fans at Kingspan Stadium under the lights and I want to keep making special memories as a proud Ulsterman!”