This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Sunday 31 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I let you down' - Stockdale apologises to Ulster fans for error against Leinster

The 22-year-old wing took to Instagram to underline that he has learned ‘the hard way.’

By Murray Kinsella Sunday 31 Mar 2019, 2:10 PM
1 hour ago 6,353 Views 16 Comments
https://the42.ie/4569650

JACOB STOCKDALE CONTRIBUTED many moments of superb play yesterday as Ulster were beaten by Leinster in agonising fashion.

There were commanding aerial wins, a brilliant chip and regather, and his searing break in the build-up to his non-try.

But it is the missed chance, that failure to ground the ball after doing the hard work, that will be remembered above anything else from Stockdale in this defeat.

Stock

Click here if you cannot view the clip above 

Still only 22, Stockdale has already enjoyed stunning achievements in his burgeoning career – playing a prominent role in Ireland’s Grand Slam last year and scoring a brilliant try against the All Blacks – and it seems certain that there are more to come in the future.

The Ulster wing, however, has taken to Instagram today to apologise to Ulster fans for his error at the Aviva Stadium.

“I’ve had some incredible highs with Ulster rugby, but unfortunately yesterday was a low for me,” wrote Stockdale.

“Sport can be cruel and sometimes you have to learn your lessons the hard way.

“To the Ulster fans I just want to say I am sorry, I let you down, the support we had yesterday was truly amazing and you deserve to be looking forward to a European semi final.”

Stockdale’s error has been strongly criticised in some quarters, with Ireland and Leinster legend Brian O’Driscoll calling the failure to finish “unforgivable.”

Stockdale was around five metres beyond the tryline when he lost control of the ball as he attempted to touch it down one-handed.

Jacob Stockdale dejected after the game Stockdale was left devastated last night. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

Interestingly, Stockdale has previously had a habit of running too far beyond the tryline before scoring.

Current Connacht attack coach Nigel Carolan was Stockdale’s head coach at Ireland U20 level. In an interview with The42 last year, Carolan said: 

“As a coach, he gave us the odd heart failure when he was scoring. It’s not a question of actually scoring but his technicalities of scoring and dropping his body when he’s going over the line.

“He could run the ball past defenders in the in-goal area or on the line he could still be upright. He might score the try two metres into the in-goal zone rather than on the line.”

Stockdale’s mistake yesterday came with Ulster already in a 13-11 lead in the 45th minute and might have seen Dan McFarland’s side move into control of a game that continued to seesaw afterwards. 

Ulster did get back to 18-18 with a try from Luke Marshall in the 64th minute but Ross Byrne’s penalty handed Leinster their winning margin in a remarkable Champions Cup quarter-final.

Stockdale will now look forward to getting back out onto the pitch with Ulster as they bid to wrap up a play-off place in the Pro14, while the World Cup awaits with Ireland later this year.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (16)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    CHAMPIONS CUP
    'I let you down' - Stockdale apologises to Ulster fans for error against Leinster
    'I let you down' - Stockdale apologises to Ulster fans for error against Leinster
    Relieved Cullen delighted with how Leinster adapted to 'cup rugby'
    'You've got to guarantee the ball goes down': O'Driscoll says Stockdale error was unforgivable
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Seamus Coleman nabs an assist to help Everton sink disjointed West Ham
    Seamus Coleman nabs an assist to help Everton sink disjointed West Ham
    Robbie Keane rolls back the years with cheeky finish at Spurs' new stadium
    Dazzling Messi free-kicks caps Barcelona win in Catalan derby as Espanyol crumble
    LEINSTER
    Henderson looks to the future as Ulster raise ceiling
    Henderson looks to the future as Ulster raise ceiling
    'He's disappointed, but that's not the reason we lost the game'
    As it happened: Leinster v Ulster, Champions Cup quarter-final
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Huddersfield Town become the second team ever to be relegated from the Premier League by March
    Huddersfield Town become the second team ever to be relegated from the Premier League by March
    As it happened: Manchester United vs Watford, Premier League
    Aguero and Silva help Manchester City reclaim top spot as Liverpool prepare to face Spurs

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie