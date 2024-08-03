Advertisement
Cork City celebrate a goal. Bryan Keane/INPHO
Prospect

Cork City teenager Jaden Umeh joins Benfica

The 16-year-old will move to the two-time European champions.
3.05pm, 3 Aug 2024
CORK CITY ATTACKER Jaden Umeh has signed for Portuguese giants Benfica.

Umeh, 16, has made 15 appearances for City this season, scoring twice.

The former Ringmahon Rangers winger turned down the offer of a professional contract from City and will instead move to Lisbon, where he’ll join the academy of two-time European champions Benfica.

Cork City will receive training compensation from Benfica under Fifa rules, with further future benefits dependent on Umeh’s progress.

City’s Head of Academy, Liam Kearney, said: “Jaden has done really well since coming into our academy from Ringmahon Rangers. He is a player who has attracted a lot of attention from a lot of very big clubs and, while we would have liked to keep him at City for longer, we understand that this is a huge opportunity for him to join a club of Benfica’s stature.

“It is a great opportunity for him and we are happy that, should he progress as we expect, it will benefit Cork City and our academy into the future also.

“We would like to thank Jaden for his contribution to the club and wish him the very best of luck for the future.”

