Ulster confirm the signing of 22-year-old Jake Flannery from Munster

ULSTER HAVE CONFIRMED the signing of out-half/fullback Jake Flannery from Munster ahead of the 2022/23 season.

As reported on The42 Rugby Weekly Extra earlier this week, 22-year-old Flannery will move north this summer having signed a one-year contract with Ulster.

The former Ireland U20 international has found game time hard to come by with Munster, earning just four senior appearances so far and will now look for greater exposure with Ulster.

Flannery is a product of Kilfeacle & District RFC and Rockwell College. He starred for the Ireland U20s as they won the Grand Slam in 2019, impressing at fullback before he also featured at out-half at the Junior World Championship that summer.

Flannery has made one senior start for Munster at out-half and one at fullback, while he has shown his class in the number 10 shirt for Shannon in the All-Ireland League.

With his fellow 22-year-old out-halves, Ben Healy and Jack Crowley, also pushing through behind Joey Carbery in Munster and with the province having several options at fullback too, Flannery will now leave his native province.

It’s understood that he was approached by Bath, where current Munster head coach Johann van Graan is heading this summer, and attracted interest from France but Flannery has opted to stay in Ireland.

“I’m excited to be joining Ulster Rugby,” said Flannery. “They’ve got a really exciting backline and play a style which I feel I can excel in. I leave Munster grateful for all the people who have helped me develop and grow.

“I have high ambitions and I think Ulster Rugby will help me to strive for these.”

Ulster boss Dan McFarland welcomed the new signing as he underlined the province’s belief in Flannery’s further potential.

“We are looking forward to welcoming Jake to Ulster,” said McFarland.

“He is coming with good intent to work hard on developing all areas of his game with our coaching team and his fellow players.”