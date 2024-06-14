Kenny calls for Pat's fans to show the love to Jake Mulraney

ST PATRICK’S ATHLETIC manager Stephen Kenny has called for supporters to show support for winger Jake Mulraney.

Mulraney was a high-profile arrival from Atlanta United in Major League Soccer at the start of last season, but has courted criticism from Pat’s fans this season. He was audibly criticised by sections of the home support in Thursday’s 2-1 win over Shamrock Rovers, missing a scoring chance early in the second half.

That marred what was broadly a good performance, however, as Mulraney was a constant threat to Rovers down Pat’s left side.

Advertisement

“I’d like the St Pat’s fans to take Jake to their hearts, I want him to get as much love and appreciation as he deserves”, said Kenny after a win against the champions that was secured by Brandon Kavanagh’s 96th-minute goal.

“He has made a big decision to come back from Atlanta, walking out on a very good contract to come back as he’s local, from Crumlin, back with his family, to live here and play here with the team closest to him.

“He needs to feel that appreciation, if he feels it all the time he will give it back in spades, because he’s a natural talent, exciting to watch. But he needs to feel appreciated. He’s one of the real talents in the league, that we should appreciate, not everyone has every attribute and we mustn’t look at what he doesn’t have and must appreciate what he does have.

“Probably because of the league position, a lot of players are dealing with criticism, it’s been an issue and handling it and that. And I think so it’s, but I wouldn’t put him in that category. But I do feel that when you really appreciate a player like that, skilful dribbler, innovative player, creative, they feel that level of appreciation, you get it back in spades.”

Kenny said he scouted Mulraney when he was Ireland boss as he sought an explosive, attacking wide player, but he did not receive a call-up.

The victory over Rovers was crucial for Pat’s ahead of the mid-season break, as it saw them leap from eighth to sixth in the table, with 27 points from 23 games. They trail league leaders Shelbourne by 16 points having played a game more, and are four points from the European spots, with two extra games played compared to incumbents Waterford.

“There’s a lot of work to do here, just because we won the game doesn’t mean there’s not a lot of work to do, we know we have work ahead, we are far from perfect. We got a good win and it was a great performance”, said Kenny.

Reporting by David Sneyd