Advertisement
More Stories
Everton's Jake O'Brien. Alamy Stock Photo
Freeopportunity knocks

Ireland international Jake O'Brien makes first Premier League start for Everton

David Moyes hands former Cork City defender chance against Spurs in 2pm kick-off today.
1.14pm, 19 Jan 2025
8

DAVID MOYES HAS handed Jake O’Brien his full Premier League debut against Tottenham Hotspur today.

The Republic of Ireland international was a €20 million signing from Lyon during the summer but failed to make a breakthrough under former boss Sean Dyche.

Moyes replaced Dyche with the Toffees once again fighting relegation and the 23-year-old former Cork City centre back gets a chance to help the club out of trouble.

A home defeat to Aston Villa in midweek in Moyes’ first game in charge left Everton in 16th place, one point above the drop zone.

Spurs are only one place above them in the table but have a seven-point cushion going into today’s 2pm kick-off.

Author
View 8 comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
8 Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie