Ireland international Jake O'Brien makes first Premier League start for Everton
DAVID MOYES HAS handed Jake O’Brien his full Premier League debut against Tottenham Hotspur today.
The Republic of Ireland international was a €20 million signing from Lyon during the summer but failed to make a breakthrough under former boss Sean Dyche.
Moyes replaced Dyche with the Toffees once again fighting relegation and the 23-year-old former Cork City centre back gets a chance to help the club out of trouble.
A home defeat to Aston Villa in midweek in Moyes’ first game in charge left Everton in 16th place, one point above the drop zone.
Spurs are only one place above them in the table but have a seven-point cushion going into today’s 2pm kick-off.
