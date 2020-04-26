This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 26 April, 2020
Jameis Winston signs for Saints after losing Tampa job to Tom Brady

The 2015 #1 pick will fight for a place as backup to Drew Brees.

By AFP Sunday 26 Apr 2020, 7:27 PM
33 minutes ago 646 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5084376
Winston: threw 33 TDs and 33 interceptions last season.
Image: Mary Holt
Winston: threw 33 TDs and 33 interceptions last season.
Winston: threw 33 TDs and 33 interceptions last season.
Image: Mary Holt

JAMEIS WINSTON, THE former Tampa Bay quarterback who lost his starting job to six-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady, is the newest recruit for the New Orleans Saints.

The deal, confirmed in a league Twitter posting and expected to be signed later Sunday, ends Winston’s month-long search for a new team, finding one with an NFC South division rival of his former club.

Winston, the top pick in the 2015 NFL draft, led the league with 5,109 passing yards and 33 touchdown passes last season, but also threw 33 interceptions, becoming the first NFL passer with 30 TDs and 30 picks in the same year.

The Saints needed a backup to 41-year-old quarterback Drew Brees, who has signed a two-year contract extension through the 2021 season. Teddy Bridgewater, who went 5-0 directing the Saints’ attack last season when Brees was sidelined by injury, signed a three-year deal with Carolina last month, while the Panthers have parted ways with former league MVP Cam Newton who remains a free agent.

Winston, 26, will still have to fight to become the number two to Brees. Taysom Hill signed a two-year contract extension worth $21 million through 2021 with the Saints on Sunday.

Hill completed 3-of-6 passes for 55 yards but ran 27 times for 156 yards and a touchdown while making 19 catches for 234 yards and six touchdowns in multiple roles that kept opposing defenders guessing.

Also in the mix will be rookie quarterback Tommy Stevens, who was drafted on Saturday by the Saints in the seventh and final round of the NFL Draft.

