Watford take Irish U21 star from Italian sister club to help with Premier League push

WATFORD HAVE SIGNED James Abankwah on loan for the rest of this season in a bid to help their Premier League promotion push.

The Republic of Ireland U21 international arrives from Serie A side Udinese after making eight appearances this term.

The two clubs are owned by the Pozzo family and Watford boss Tom Cleverley revealed how the Italians wanted to keep hold of the centre back after impressing following his return from another loan spell with Charlton Athletic.

“James is a real promising addition to the squad. He brings us speed, physicality, and I can see he values the art of defending,” Cleverley told the club website.

“We identified him as a player that is the perfect profile for what we are missing. He is one that the Udinese manager actually was quite desperate to keep, but we feel like he can add more value to us, and I am pleased he has come and joined us.”

Watford face Derby County this weekend and are currently in eighth place, three points off the play-off spots.

Abankwah, the former St Patrick’s Athletic defender, arrives at Vicarage Road where fellow Irish stars Festy Ebosele and Rocco Vata are currently impressing.