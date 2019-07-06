This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Mayo goalscoring hero Carr's second of the day needs to be watched over and over

Absolutely incredible stuff.

By Emma Duffy Saturday 6 Jul 2019, 11:14 PM
Mayo's two-goal hero James Carr.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

IF YOU HAVEN’T seen it yet, you’re in for a treat. If you have, here it is in all it’s glory to watch again and again. 

James Carr was Mayo’s goal-scoring hero at the Gaelic Grounds today, his early brace ultimately powering James Horan’s men past old rivals Galway and into the Super 8s.

His second goal was something special though.

The Ardagh youngster got on the end of a ball in courtesy of Paddy Durcan, and off he went. He powered down the sideline driving at the Galway defence. His nifty footwork left Liam Silke for dead before he also evaded Eamonn Brannigan and found an opening.

What happened next? Well, he sent an absolute rocket into the roof of the Galway net. A stunning finish which sent the crowd wild in Limerick.

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

