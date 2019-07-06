Mayo goalscoring hero Carr's second of the day needs to be watched over and over

IF YOU HAVEN’T seen it yet, you’re in for a treat. If you have, here it is in all it’s glory to watch again and again.

James Carr was Mayo’s goal-scoring hero at the Gaelic Grounds today, his early brace ultimately powering James Horan’s men past old rivals Galway and into the Super 8s.

His second goal was something special though.

The Ardagh youngster got on the end of a ball in courtesy of Paddy Durcan, and off he went. He powered down the sideline driving at the Galway defence. His nifty footwork left Liam Silke for dead before he also evaded Eamonn Brannigan and found an opening.

What happened next? Well, he sent an absolute rocket into the roof of the Galway net. A stunning finish which sent the crowd wild in Limerick.

James Carr with a smashing second goal!! Fantastic start for @MayoGAA pic.twitter.com/cgPXPa4hx9 — The GAA (@officialgaa) July 6, 2019

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!