Dublin: 7°C Wednesday 16 December 2020
Irish international Collins has penalty disallowed in bizarre circumstances in Luton defeat

Collins had a spot kick goal ruled out for a double movement.

By Press Association Wednesday 16 Dec 2020, 10:33 PM
1 hour ago 2,669 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5302610
James Collins (left) battles for possession with Paddy McNair.
Image: PA
James Collins (left) battles for possession with Paddy McNair.
James Collins (left) battles for possession with Paddy McNair.
Image: PA

Updated 31 minutes ago

IRISH INTERNATIONAL JAMES Collins had a penalty disallowed in unusual circumstances as his side fell to a 1-0 defeat away to Middlesbrough. 

Collins’ penalty was ruled out when  referee Andy Davies’ assistant, Akil Howson, spotted a double touch by the Republic of Ireland striker. Collins scuffed the ball with his right foot but it struck his left foot and flew into the net. 

Middlesbrough – who had a penalty from Marcus Tavernier ruled out against Norwich on November 21 for the same offence – also had midfielder Sam Morsy sent off in the penalty incident for handling Collins’ initial strike.

‘Boro had taken the lead 15 minutes earlier through Chuba Akpom.

Despite having to finish the game with 10 men and Luton desperate for a change in fortune, Middlesbrough withstood late pressure to seal the points, including a late save from Marcus Bettinelli to keep out Luke Berry’s header.

Boro moved up to seventh and closed the gap on the play-off places by securing a second home win inside four days.

Elsewhere in the Championship, Irish international Jason Knight played all 90 minutes as Derby County celebrated a first home victory in the Championship since June as they beat Swansea 2-0. 

It was also the first time this season that Derby had scored twice in a game and stretched their unbeaten run to six matches since Wayne Rooney became interim manager.

Colin Kazim-Richards gave the hosts the perfect start after such a barren run at home by scoring inside five minutes and Swansea never recovered from that early setback.

It was no more than Derby deserved when Poland winger Kamil Jozwiak finished impressively for his first goal for the club. Irish international Ryan Manning played the second half off the bench for Swansea. 

Meanwhile, Cardiff captain Sean Morrison secured a dramatic 3-2 victory over Birmingham with a 90th-minute header. 

Robert Glatzel gave Cardiff the lad after 10 minutes, with Marc Roberts equalising on the half-hour mark. Ivan Sanchez then gave Birmingham the lead just shy of the hour-mark, but Cardiff stole the game with Harry Wilson’s equaliser 12 minutes before the end and Morrison’s dramatic late winner. 

In the later games, Coventry were held to a goalless draw for the third time in five home games as they fought out a drab 0-0 stalemate with Huddersfield at St Andrew’s.

Teemu Pukki scored a second-half openly to seal a 2-1 win for Norwich away to Reading to take Daniel Farke’s side top of the league. 

And finally, Adam Armstrong scored a last-minute winner for Blackburn in a 2-1 victory at home to Rotherham. Irish defender Daragh Lenihan played all 90 minutes for Blackburn. 

With reporting by Gavin Cooney

