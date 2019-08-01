This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 20 °C Thursday 1 August, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Collins plans to ensure Championship form is worthy of Ireland recall

The Luton Town striker was left out of Mick McCarthy’s squad for the games against Denmark and Gibraltar.

By Paul Dollery Thursday 1 Aug 2019, 2:14 PM
1 hour ago 1,337 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4748970
James Collins celebrates after scoring for Luton Town against Burton Albion last April.
Image: Anthony Devlin
James Collins celebrates after scoring for Luton Town against Burton Albion last April.
James Collins celebrates after scoring for Luton Town against Burton Albion last April.
Image: Anthony Devlin

JAMES COLLINS HAS set his sights on a return to the Republic of Ireland squad as he prepares for his debut in the Championship.

Collins previously had a spell with Hibernian in the Scottish Premiership, but the striker has never played above League One in England.

However, that’s now set to change after his 25-goal contribution helped Luton Town to achieve promotion by winning the League One title last season.

He’ll have an ideal opportunity to stake a claim for an international recall when the Hatters kick off their Championship campaign tomorrow night.

Their opponents, Middlesbrough, will have Ireland assistant coach Robbie Keane in their dugout, after he was appointed to new manager Jonathan Woodgate’s coaching staff during the summer.

Collins, who has yet to win a senior cap, received his first Ireland call-up for the Euro 2020 qualifiers against Gibraltar and Georgia in March.

The 28-year-old was then omitted from Mick McCarthy’s squad for the games against Denmark and Gibraltar in June. That allowed Collins to recover from a long club season, during which he played 48 games, but he’s now desperate to return to the fold.

“It wasn’t nice not making the final squad, but I respect the decision and Ireland went away and did really well,” he told Luton Today ahead of tomorrow’s visit to the Riverside Stadium.

“It was nice to have a break and spend a bit of time with my family and maybe that was the rest that I needed. My plan is to get in the side, do well for Luton and try and get myself back in that Ireland squad now.”

Ireland will resume their Euro 2020 qualifying campaign against Switzerland at the Aviva Stadium on 5 September. A friendly against Bulgaria will take place at the Dublin venue five days later.

The Boys in Green are currently five points clear of Denmark — who have a game in hand — at the top of Group D in European Championship qualifying. Switzerland — who have played two games fewer than Ireland — are six points adrift.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie