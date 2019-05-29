This audacious goal scored by a Laois minor is one to be watched over and over

WHILE THE WEEKEND’S GAA coverage was dominated by stories of Mayo’s shock exit from the Connacht SFC and the the rather unexciting — for the most part — Leinster SHC draw between Galway and Wexford, there were flashes of brilliance elsewhere.

Step away from the top tier and you’ll find that Kerry stormed to a thrilling Joe McDonagh Cup victory over Westmeath, and if you go down the underage ranks again, there was another disappointing loss for the Midlanders at minor level — to an impressive outfit.

Laois well and truly put them to the sword, dominating their Electric Ireland Leinster MHC championship fixture at O’Moore Park from start to finish as they sauntered to a 33-point win.

3-30 to 0-6 it finished, but the moment of magic came right at the death.

There were 59 minutes on the clock when James Duggan fired the most brilliant of individual goals from nowhere, showing sheer audacity and skill as the full-time whistle neared.

The Harps star gathered the sliotar right on the endline, sold one Westmeath defender with a dummy before flicking the ball over another’s head and rattling the back of the net.

“Scil iontach,” as the excited TG4 commentator exclaimed. “Ard-iarracht ansin. Féach ar sin mar scór, cúl den chéad scoth!”

Great skill. A brilliant effort. A top-class goal, indeed.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here: