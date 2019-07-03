This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Gallagher opponent named for Dublin card as Bellator prepare for second Irish show this year

The promotion returns to the 3Arena on 27 September, with the Strabane native likely to headline the card.

By Cian Roche Wednesday 3 Jul 2019, 1:44 PM
1 hour ago 832 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4708356
Irish MMA star, James Gallagher.
Image: Gary Carr/INPHO
Irish MMA star, James Gallagher.
Irish MMA star, James Gallagher.
Image: Gary Carr/INPHO

JAMES GALLAGHER WILL be looking for his second win on Irish soil in the space of a year when he takes on British fighter Cal Ellenor on 27 September.

Bellator return to Dublin for their second Irish card of 2019 after February’s showpiece – also headlined by the 22-year-old.

The Strabane native (9-1) choked out Kansas City fighter Steven Graham in the first round and has since dispatched of Jeremiah Labiano at Bellator 223 in London last month.

That decision victory in the English capital all but cemented his place on the card and his bantamweight bout with Ellenor is likely to headline the card.

Gallagher has now notched back-to-back victories after a surprise knockout defeat to Ricky Bandejas last August.

No other fights have yet been announced for September’s card.

Ellenor brings a record of 8-2 into the fight and impressed on his Bellator debut when he defeated Nathan Greyson via rear-naked choke.

Cal ‘Pacino’s’ win got him back to winning ways after his defeat to Luthando Biko at EFC Worldwide 75 – a bout before he signed for Bellator.

The Sunderland fighter has claimed six of his eight victories via submission.

Earlier this year, Scott Coker brought his promotion to Dublin and featured Irish fighters such as Sinead Kavanagh, Peter Queally, Paul Redmond and up-and-coming Tipperary middleweight, Will Fleury.

About the author:

About the author
Cian Roche
cian@the42.ie

