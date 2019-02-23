This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 2 °C Sunday 24 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Irish youngster Gallagher scores stunning first-round victory in headline bout at 3Arena

The Straight Blast Gym fighter got back to winning ways after losing his first professional bout last August.

By The42 Team Saturday 23 Feb 2019, 11:26 PM
1 hour ago 2,846 Views 11 Comments
https://the42.ie/4509991
A delighted James Gallagher celebrates his win in Dublin.
Image: Gary Carr/INPHO
A delighted James Gallagher celebrates his win in Dublin.
A delighted James Gallagher celebrates his win in Dublin.
Image: Gary Carr/INPHO

JAMES GALLAGHER RECORDED an impressive first-round victory in the headline Bellator bout at the 3Arena on Saturday night.

The Strabane native dispatched Kansas City’s Steven Graham with a rear-naked choke to get back to winning ways after suffering the first loss of his professional career last August.

The 22-year-old Straight Blast Gym fighter finished the bout on the 2.30 mark of the first round after dominating his opponent from the outset.

That victory now brings his professional record to 8-1.

Fighters from the Straight Blast Gym camp featured in all four bouts on the main card, including Richie Smullen and Peter Queally.

Queally fought in the co-main event of the evening, where he lost out to Myles Price after a tight contest which resulted in a narrow win for Price via split decision.

Meanwhile Smullen and Kiefer Crosbie both earned victories in their respective bouts.

Smullen out-gunned Adam Gustab in the opening fight of the main card while Crosbie overcame Daniel Olejniczak with a rear naked choke.

Bellator is widely regarded as the second-largest MMA show behind the UFC.

Bellator 217 Dublin results:

Main card

  • Bantamweight Main Event: James Gallagher def. Steven Graham – Via round 1 RNC submission
  • Lightweight Co-Main Event: Myles Price def. Peter Queally – Via split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29)
  • Welterweight bout: Kiefer Crosbie def. Daniel Olejniczak – Via 1st round RNC submission
  • Featherweight bout: Richie Smullen vs. Adam Gustab –  Via unanimous decision (30-27×2, 30-26)

Preliminaries 

  • Middleweight bout: Charlie Ward def Jamie Stephenson – Via 1st round KO
  • Lightweight bout: Paul Redmond def. Charlie Leary – Via unanimous decision (29-28×3)
  • Welterweight bout: Richard Kiely def.Mickael Bucher – Via 1st round KO
  • Welterweight bout: Walter Gahadza def. Ruben Crawford – VIA 1st round TKO
  • Flyweight bout: Ryan Curtis def. Luis Gonzalez – Via round 1 TKO
  • Women’s featherweight bout: Leah McCourt def.Hatice Ozyurt – Via TKO (doctor stoppage) after round 1
  • Women’s featherweight bout: Olga Rubin def. Iony Razafiarison – Via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)
  • Middleweight bout: Will Fleury def. Shaun Taylor – Via 2nd round RNC submission
  • Welterweight bout:Alfie Davies def. Daniele Scatizzi – Via unanimous decision (30-27, 2×29-28)
  • Lightweight bout: Chris Duncan def. Sam Slater – Via 1st round TKO
  • Featherweight bout: Dylan Logan def. Andrew Murphy- Via 1st round armbar
  • Swing bout: Featherweight bout: George Courtney def. Ian Cleary – Via 3rd round guillotine

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (11)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Cronin ready to carry Ireland forward as England's stumble reignites title hope
    Cronin ready to carry Ireland forward as England's stumble reignites title hope
    'I didn't know Warren had a degree in clinical psychology' - Jones defends Sinckler
    Relive the sensational Josh Adams try which sealed Wales' win over England
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    ITALY
    Italian Women produce brilliant attacking display to take first win over Ireland
    Italian Women produce brilliant attacking display to take first win over Ireland
    'Jack is impossible to ruffle' - Connacht's Carty set for Ireland debut in Rome
    'There are similarities' but Italy know Ireland are a different beast to 2013
    FOOTBALL
    Leicester's slump continues as Zaha brace eases Palace relegation worries
    Leicester's slump continues as Zaha brace eases Palace relegation worries
    Niamh McEvoy bags 1-5 as Dublin come from behind to beat Mayo
    Martinez sends Bayern level at top of Bundesliga
    IRELAND
    Ireland look to show 'we haven’t gone away' as Schmidt calls for abrasive edge
    Ireland look to show 'we haven’t gone away' as Schmidt calls for abrasive edge
    Extradition cases between the UK and Ireland post-Brexit will prove a lot more difficult
    'This is a big opportunity and I plan on taking it with both hands'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie