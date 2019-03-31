This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'Remarkable' Harden sets another new NBA record with superb 50-point triple-double

The Houston Rockets star was immense against the Sacramento Kings.

By The42 Team Sunday 31 Mar 2019, 1:04 PM
37 minutes ago 711 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4569617
NBA MVP James Harden.
NBA MVP James Harden.
NBA MVP James Harden.

MIKE D’ANTONI SLUTED the “remarkable” James Harden after he inspired the Houston Rockets to a 119-108 victory over the Sacramento Kings with a 50-point triple-double.

The reigning NBA MVP poured in 50 points, took 11 rebounds and laid on 10 assists in another imperious display at the Toyota Center on Saturday.

Harden now has five 50-point triple-doubles in his career and has racked up half a century of points in 18 NBA matches. He already held the record at four, but has now gone one further. 

Coach D’Antoni hailed Harden’s astonishing consistency for the play-off bound Rockets.

“It’s remarkable what he does, and he does it every night,” D’Antoni said. “I keep thinking, ‘Gosh, can he do this every game?’ And then he does it for three years.”

Source: FreeDawkins/YouTube

The Kings led by 10 points in the second quarter and held a slender advantage going into the last, but the Rockets were not to be denied a fourth win in five matches.

“They made a run, which we knew they were going to have in them,” Harden said.

“But I just tried to be aggressive, whether it was making an assist or getting to the basket or shooting my shot. That was it.”

