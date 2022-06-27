Mayo boss Horan steps down after All-Ireland quarter-final defeat

JAMES HORAN HAS stepped down as Mayo senior football manager with immediate effect.

The fourth season of Horan’s second term in charge came to a disappointing end yesterday, with a 1-18 to 0-13 defeat to Kerry in the All-Ireland quarter-final at Croke Park.

The Ballintubber clubman led Mayo to four All-Ireland finals – 2012, 2013, 2020 and 2021 – but came up short on each occasion.

Under his guidance, the Yew County won six Connacht titles and one Allianz National Football League.

Horan’s first spell began in 2010 and he resigned in 2014 before returning four years later.

In a statement released this evening, Mayo GAA say the executive committee will begin the process to find suitable replacements for him and his management team over the coming weeks.

“Now that the season has drawn to a close and my second four-year term as Mayo senior football manager has been completed, I am stepping aside from Mayo football,” Horan said.

“It has been a brilliant journey and I feel very lucky to have worked with great players and people during that time. We had some great times and created brilliant memories that will live on.

The initial focus was to make Mayo football consistently competitive on the main stage, I feel that has been achieved and the senior team have moved in the right direction.

“Hopefully, there is a strong base for Mayo football to be moved forward to new heights. I have worked with some amazing people over the last decade from support teams right through, there are too many to mention here, but I will ensure every one of them understands the tremendous contribution they have made to their county.

“Also, the Mayo supporters that followed the team through thick and thin were brilliant and the support we as a team have received over the years has been fantastic.

“But most importantly it’s the players that represent Mayo we all should be very proud of. They are brilliant ambassadors for our county and have a spirit and togetherness that will keep Mayo football moving forward. Lastly to my family who have been incredibly supportive over the last eight-plus years, a huge thanks.”

Mayo GAA chairperson Seamus Tuohy added: “I want to thank James for his dedication, commitment and contribution to Mayo GAA firstly as a player and secondly as a manager.

“James has given it everything and while the ultimate reward did not arrive, he cannot be faulted for his effort. Mayo have been consistently competitive under James and we have come agonisingly close on so many occasions.

“I regret his departure but appreciate the huge sacrifices he has made over this period.”

