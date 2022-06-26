Kerry too strong for Mayo and set up All-Ireland semi-final clash with Dublin

Kerry 1-18

Mayo 0-13

WHEN THE MAYO storm arrived in Croke Park, Kerry stood up to weather it and sail clear into the All-Ireland semi-final stage.

Kerry's David Clifford with Mayo's Oisin Mullin. Source: Evan Treacy/INPHO

The third quarter saw Kerry facing their first prolonged examination of this championship. Their performance had been patchy and lethargic, Mayo were playing with plenty energy as they moved within a point of Kerry on the scoreboard.

But James Horan’s side had a wretched second half in front of goal, missing 13 chances for points between wides, shots that dropped short and a Paddy Durcan effort that knocked against the upright. Kerry pulled clear with man-of-the-match Tom O’Sullivan and Paul Geaney spearheading their scoring drive.

The build-up in Kerry was dominated by the worries over the fitness of David Clifford. The team medics were in to look at him during the first half and Oisin Mullin stuck tight to frequently prevent him winning clean ball.

But Clifford did critically get free in the 28th minute, Stephen O’Brien popping in a handpass to release him and the Fossa man finished smoothly past Mayo goalkeeper Rob Hennelly for the opening goal. The loss of Aidan O’Shea through a black card moments later represented another setback yet Mayo coped and managed their way successfully to half-time, outscoring Kerry 0-2 to 0-1 in that time frame.

They trailed 1-7 to 0-9 at the break and yet could have gone ahead themselves. Diarmuid O’Connor hoofed in a free from the left wing that broke kindly to Kevin McLoughlin in space and he lashed in a shot that whistled over the bar in front of Hill 16. It capped a satisfactory half for Mayo with the teams level five times before the Clifford goal. O’Shea, Conor Loftus, Jack Carney and Stephen Coen all chipped in with impressive points from play.

Kerry needed scoring inputs from defenders Tom O’Sullivan and Gavin White to get them going in the first quarter, while Paul Geaney rued the sight of his blasted shot fltying wide of the post in the 11th minute with the goal in his sight, a superb raking ball from O’Sullivan setting him up.

Mayo's Kevin McLoughlin and Kerry's Brian Ó Beaglaoich. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

More to follow…

Scorers for Kerry: David Clifford 1-3 (0-2 mark, 0-1f), Paul Geaney 0-4 (0-1 mark), Seán O’Shea 0-3 (0-1f), Tom O’Sullivan 0-3, David Moran 0-2, Graham O’Sullivan 0-1, Gavin White 0-1, Killian Spillane 0-1.

Scorers for Mayo: Cillian O’Connor 0-3 (0-2f), Jordan Flynn 0-2, James Carr 0-1, Kevin McLoughlin 0-1, Rob Hennelly 0-1 (0-1f), Stephen Coen 0-1, Aidan O’Shea 0-1, Conor Loftus 0-1, Matthew Ruane 0-1, Jack Carney 0-1.

Kerry

1. Shane Ryan (Rathmore)

4. Tom O’Sullivan (Dingle), 3. Jason Foley (Ballydonoghue), 2. Graham O’Sullivan (Dromid Pearses)

5. Brian Ó Beaglaoich (An Ghaeltacht), 6. Tadhg Morley (Templenoe), 7. Gavin White (Dr Crokes)

8. David Moran (Kerins O’Rahilly’s), 9. Diarmuid O’Connor (Na Gaeil)

10. Dara Moynihan (Spa), 11. Sean O’Shea (Kenmare Shamrocks – captain), 12. Stephen O’Brien (Kenmare Shamrocks)

13. Paudie Clifford (Fossa), 14. David Clifford (Fossa), 15. Paul Geaney (Dingle)

Subs

18. Killian Spillane (Templenoe) for Moynihan (48)

19. Paul Murphy (Rathmore) for Ó Beaglaoich (57)

20. Micheál Burns (Dr Crokes) for O’Brien (59)

21. Joe O’Connor (Austin Stacks) for Diarmuid O’Connor (65)

17. Tony Brosnan (Dr Crokes) for David Clifford (67)

23. Gavin Crowley (Templenoe) for Foley (inj) (73)

Mayo

1. Robert Hennelly (Breaffy)

2. Lee Keegan (Westport), 3. Oisín Mullin (Kilmaine), 4. Enda Hession (Garrymore)

5. Patrick Durcan (Castlebar Mitchels), 6. Stephen Coen (Hollymount/Carramore – captain), 7. Eoghan McLaughlin (Westport)

8. Aidan O’Shea (Breaffy), 9. Matthew Ruane (Breaffy)

10. Jordan Flynn (Crossmolina), 11. Diarmuid O’Connor (Ballintubber), 12. Conor Loftus (Crossmolina)

24. Kevin McLoughlin (Knockmore), 15. Cillian O’Connor (Ballintubber), 14. Jack Carney (Kilmeena)

Subs

13. James Carr (Ardagh) for Carney (half-time)

21. Fergal Boland (Aghamore) for Loftus (51)

22. Aiden Orme (Knockmore) for McLoughlin (57)

17. Pádraig O’Hora (Ballina Stephenites) for O’Shea (63)

23. Jason Doherty (Burrishoole) for Cillian O’Connor (70)

26. Paul Towey (Charlestown) for Orme (inj) (73)

Referee: David Gough (Meath)

