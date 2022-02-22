'He'll definitely add to the mix' - Lancaster says Lowe ready to fight for Ireland jersey again

IF THE AUTUMN international window appeared to represent a turning point in James Lowe’s Ireland career, the next couple of weeks look likely to present a similarly intriguing challenge for the Leinster winger.

Having come in for criticism surrounding the defensive side of his game during last year’s Six Nations, Lowe proved a key figure for Ireland in the autumn, returning to Andy Farrell’s starting team and delivering a number of big moments on both sides of the ball in that thrilling win over the All Blacks.

It felt like a landmark moment for the winger, yet he now returns to international camp facing a battle to get back into the side.

Lowe missed the opening two rounds of the Six Nations due to a muscle injury but returned to action in Leinster’s win over the Ospreys on Saturday, scoring a superb solo try with his first touch.

In his absence, newcomer Mack Hansen and Munster’s Andrew Conway have both impressed in Ireland’s games against Wales and France, but Leinster senior coach Stuart Lancaster believes Lowe is ready to push for a swift return to Andy Farrell’s team having been recalled to the Ireland squad ahead of Sunday’s meeting with Italy.

“He was frustrated (to miss the opening games), there is no doubt about it,” Lancaster says.

“Ireland have some great options, when you think of Jordan (Larmour), (Robert) Baloucoune, Mack Hansen played well, (Andrew) Conway has been excellent. It will be interesting to see what they do, but he’ll definitely add to the mix, whichever way it goes.”

Lowe scored a brilliant solo try in Leinster's win over Ospreys. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

While the 29-year-old comes across as an easy-going, upbeat character, Lowe clearly possesses a sharp competitive edge, his memorable post-game interview following the New Zealand game evidence of a player who had been determined to prove the doubters wrong.

“I think he’s matured a lot in the three or four years I’ve known him,” Lancaster continues.

“He came across from New Zealand and he had amazing natural talent, and his infectious personality immediately made him stand out as a popular member of the group and also for the crowd as well, and the energy he brought to the team.

But what he’s really developed is his work off the field and his work off the ball actually. His attention to detail now is excellent off the field, so he’ll prepare well. He has a very good understanding of the game, so often if I’m in a meeting and I ask an open-ended question he always knows the answer from any position, so his understanding and game knowledge is excellent.

“He’s done the work off the field. He’s worked hard on his overall skillset. We all know what he can do with the ball in hand but top-end international players need to be good in the air, good defenders, good in the backfield, good at kicking and these are all areas that perhaps he hadn’t really considered when he first arrived.

“But he definitely knows about them now and he’s worked hard on those areas. I think all the hard work came off in the November internationals and particularly the New Zealand game which was obviously a big game for him.

“I’m so pleased that he delivered under pressure in the big games because he proved to everyone really his international quality, and now the challenge for him is that he’s got that opportunity. People are after him and obviously trying to prove that they should be picked ahead of him so he needs to stay ahead of the game and if he gets an opportunity this week to play well, do the basics well but also bring that X factor that we know he’s got.”

Yesterday’s Ireland squad update also saw Leinster’s Jimmy O’Brien receive his first official call-up.

“Consistently good would be the phrase I would use, he is consistently good, he is not just consistent,” Lancaster said.

Jimmy O'Brien has been called up to the Ireland squad on the back of his strong form with Leinster. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

“He has grown in confidence, he is not young anymore, he has been involved with the (Leinster) squad for a long time. He has got a lot of attributes that I think will really put him in good stead in the Ireland camp.

In terms of multi-positional, he is the classic multi-positional outside back. I do run him at 10. I would be happy to play him at 12 or 13. He has played on the wing and obviously he is excellent at 15 as well. So, he has got the ability to be a very good all-round footballer. He has obviously got his left boot, he’s fast – he has got proper top end speed and he’s good speed endurance as well. He’s a bit like Hugo (Keenan).

“You put that package together, bravery, intelligence, confidence now that has grown over the course of the last three or four years that I coached him. He used to be quite quiet and it’s quite a hard place to come into, Leinster, if you’re a young player trying to make a mark.

“Gradually, a bit like Ciarán Frawley, Hugo, these backs have started to come through and prove themselves initially from the bench, then into the PRO14, then onto the bench in Europe, he plays well in Europe and now he is very much a trusted member of the senior squad.

“He fully, fully deserves his call-up, for sure.”

