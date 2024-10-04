James Madden plans GAA return after calling time on AFL career

JAMES MADDEN HAS decided to end his time in the AFL and return to Ireland to play Gaelic football.

Madden has been on the books with the Brisbane Lions since 2019, but informed the club of his decision to leave this week.

The Ballyboden club man, who represented Dublin at minor level, joined the Lions in 2019 as a Category B Rookie after he broke the all-time AFL Draft Combine 20 metre sprint record at the Dublin combine in December 2017.

He debuted in 2021 and played a total of 13 games for the club.

Brisbane Lions general manager Danny Daly said the club wished Madden well as he prepares to return to Ireland.

“Jimmy has played a really key role for us for a number of years coming in and out of the senior side but we respect his decision to return to Ireland and wish him all the best with his pursuits in Gaelic footy,” Daly said.

Brisbane routed the Sydney Swans in last weekend’s Grand Final, with former Tyrone footballer Conor McKenna becoming just the second man to win both an AFL Grand Final and All-Ireland SFC title.