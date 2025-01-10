'I forced his hand to play me' - McNabney aims to keep Ulster momentum rolling

THERE WAS A while earlier this season when James McNabney thought he may have been jinxed, and that his Ulster involvements would possibly only come in batches of three per season.

But the 21-year-old back rower has left that notion behind him having now featured seven times already in this campaign with his most prominent game yet coming two weeks ago, when Ulster tore up the form book to beat Connacht in Galway.

The former Ireland U20s Grand Slam winner put in a storming performance at the Dexcom Stadium and is raring to go again tomorrow when Ulster visit Leicester Tigers [Live on Premier Sports; KO 8pm] for round three in the European Champions Cup.

“The win over Connacht was only one win and we need to back it up this week with a big performance,” says McNabney with Ulster’s Champions Cup campaign looking extremely vulnerable as they are winless in Pool One after big defeats to Toulouse and Bordeaux-Begles.

“Last year I played three games and did all right, this year I had a run of three games at the start (against Glasgow, the Lions and Bulls) and thought I had a three-game curse,” he admitted.

“Then when I got back in [against Leinster at the end of November], I went to different coaches and went ‘how do I stay in?’

“Jimmy Duffy [forwards coach] gave me good feedback he was like ‘If you do your job and do your job well there is no reason why they won’t pick you.’

“Another aspect that I like to pride myself on is getting over the gain line, if I can get front-foot ball then there is no reason why they can’t pick me,” he added.

McNabney can play six or number eight but prefers the latter as this provides more opportunity for carries.

“I like picking off the scrum,” he explains, “it gives you an opportunity to run at the 10.

McNabney has also put himself out there over the last couple of games, scoring a try in the loss to Munster before doing his thing in Galway.

“I knew within myself I had the capabilities I just needed the opportunity, and I would say Richie probably doesn’t want to be playing young players as much but, in the circumstances that we have, I have played a couple of good games and forced his hand to play me more.”

He certainly has no fear of going to Welford Road.

“It is just another game really, it’s just another 15 players to play against I’ll just take it in my stride and hopefully play well.”