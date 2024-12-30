'He's definitely one for the future' - McNabney central to Ulster's strong start in Galway

IT’S BEEN A challenging season for Ulster but Saturday’s win in Galway highlighted the potential in Richie Murphy’s squad.

With Ulster missing a number of key senior players, Murphy has had to turn to some of the province’s younger squad members over recent weeks. It’s been a difficult spell, with Ulster losing five on the bounce before taking on Connacht over the weekend.

Naturally, the home side went into the game as favourites but Ulster rose to the occasion to record a deserved win – their first victory on the road of the season.

The Ulster backs were particularly raw, and the visitors finished the game with a backline that contained six players in their early 20s – Mike Lowry (26), Wilhelm de Klerk (20), Ben Carson (22), Jude Postlethwaite (22), Rory Telfer (21), Jack Murphy (20) and Nathan Doak (23).

And it was a good night for the Ulster forwards, where captain Nick Timoney led by example.

Timoney was ably assisted by the likes of Cormac Izuchukwu and Kieran Treadwell, but 21-year-old James McNabney was highly influential as Ulster got the upper hand in the early exchanges.

A product of the Ulster Academy, McNabney debuted for the province last season and has featured seven times across the current campaign, with Saturday’s win in Galway perhaps his most eye-catching outing yet.

The 6’5″ backrower was heavily involved, with his first meaningful contribution a carry off the base of the scrum which led to Eric O’Sullivan going over for Ulster’s first try.

Minutes later McNabney then made an explosive break which carried Ulster into the Connacht 22.

The big number eight does well to charge through a gap down the middle of the pitch, and while he maybe should have passed the ball before being tackled to ground, his break leads to the penalty which allowed Doak kick Ulster into a 10-lead.

McNabney was also impactful in defence across that strong start to the game, driving Denis Buckley back with this powerful hit.

As Ulster continued to dominate the first half McNabney was to the fore with his ball-carrying. Here he showed quick feet to evade Caolin Blade out wide.

He also does well to fend off Buckley before earning extra yards after contact.

In the second half McNabney was the target at the lineout as Ulster used the setpiece to score their second try of the game.

He finished the night having gained more metres than any other Ulster player (58) and leading the way in meaningful carries (seven). McNabney was also Ulster’s top tackler with 22.

Ulster boss Murphy believes McNabney is only scratching the surface of his potential.

Murphy worked with McNabney for two seasons during his time as head coach of the Ireland U20s, with the Ballymena man a key part of the 2022 and 2023 Grand Slam wins.

And the Ulster boss has been pleased with his development at the province, while acknowledging there are still areas of McNabney’s game that need attention.

“I’ve worked with James since he was a two-year U20,” says Murphy.

“He came in that first year very green, a farm boy, big strong boy.

I’d actually seen him for the first time playing for Ulster U19s in Donnybrook against Leinster. He ran in a try from about 40m and I was like, ‘Who’s that guy?’

“So I’ve known him for a while. He is an incredibly tough young man who works really hard.

“We all absolutely love him because of his commitment, and he frustrates everyone as well. But you know, for a 21-year-old, to show the sort of toughness he has, it’s incredible.

“There’s other areas of his game where he has to keep on getting better, but he’s definitely one for the future.”